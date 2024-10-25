Institute for Spirituality and Health at the Texas Medical Center Releases 2024 Impact Report

Highlighting Successes and Announcing 70th Anniversary Celebration in 2025

HOUSTON, Texas (Oct. 10, 2024) — The Institute for Spirituality and Health at the Texas Medical Center has released a 2024 Impact Report. This report details the organization’s notable achievements over the past two years.

The 2024 Impact Report showcases the Institute’s dynamic efforts to support the Greater Houston community and beyond through a wide array of programs, partnerships, and initiatives. To read the full report, please visit: https://static1.squarespace.com/static/595129f5b11be165530291c0/t/6705597b6f1d53472a81460a/1728403837789/ISH+Impact+Report+PressCopy.pdf.

The Institute will also be celebrating a major milestone in May 2025 as it prepares for its 70th anniversary. Since its founding in 1955, the Institute has been dedicated to exploring the profound relationship between spirituality, health, and healing. Over the past seven decades, the Institute has emerged as a pioneering institution at the intersection of faith, medicine, and mental health. Driven by the belief that healthcare must nurture the body, mind, and spirit, the Institute has engaged in years of mission-focused community education. With the continued support of its participants, legacy donors, and new stakeholders, the Institute aims to deepen its role as a leader in spiritual health education, research, and community service.

“The Institute’s 2024 Impact Report provides a snapshot of our recent accomplishments, ranging from providing unique educational programs for healthcare professionals to tending to the spiritual needs of those near the end of life. We have taught diverse communities of faith ways to improve their congregants physical and mental health, empowered veterans with new self-care skills as they work through trauma, brought healing to those grieving the loss of a loved one, and much more,” said Stuart Nelson, president and chief executive officer of the Institute for Spirituality and Health at the Texas Medical Center. “As you peruse this report, ask yourself how you have personally experienced the connection between spirituality and health – we all have a story to share.”

From 2022 to 2024, the Institute strengthened its reach through strategic partnerships with the Houston Health Department, HOPE Clinic, Episcopal Health Foundation, Baylor College of Medicine, McGovern Medical School, Fort Bend County Health and Human Services, the Rothko Chapel, and other notable institutions. These partnerships exemplify the Institute’s dedication to fostering collaboration and creating a collective impact across Houston’s healthcare and faith-based communities.

For questions, interviews, and media inquiries, please contact Pennino and Partners (details above).

About the Institute for Spirituality and Health at the Texas Medical Center

The Institute is an independent, interfaith organization established in 1955. A founding member of the world-renowned Texas Medical Center, the Institute has made a meaningful difference by cultivating heart and humanity in healthcare for nearly seven decades.

The mission of The Institute for Spirituality and Health is to enhance well-being by exploring the relationship between spirituality and health. The Institute advances this mission by engaging in education, research, and direct service programs, guided by its four centers of excellence: the Rabbi Samuel E. Karff Center for Healthcare Professionals, the Center for Body, Spirit, and Mind, the Center for End of Life and Aging, and the Center for Faith and Public Health. For more information about The Institute, visit https://www.spiritualityandhealth.org/.