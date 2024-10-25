Attorney General Ken Paxton Takes Action After Biden-Harris Administration Selectively Targets Elon Musk’s Voter Registration Drives While Enabling Noncitizens to Illegally Vote

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a Freedom of Information Act (“FOIA”) request with the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) to investigate the federal agency’s intimidation of businessman Elon Musk over his voter registration program that performs outreach to supporters of First and Second Amendment rights.

Musk’s super PAC has launched programs to encourage eligible American citizens to register to vote in various states. Reports surfaced that DOJ threatened Musk over the organization’s activities after Democrat politicians called the program “deeply concerning.” Attorney General Paxton filed a FOIA request for DOJ documents pertaining to actions against Musk and the super PAC.

At the same time, however, the Biden-Harris Administration has refused to cooperate with Attorney General Paxton’s efforts to ensure that noncitizens have not illegally registered to vote in Texas, and the Administration is openly hostile toward States with election integrity initiatives to prevent noncitizens from illegally voting.

On October 22, Attorney General Paxton sued the Administration for refusing to comply with federal law requiring them to assist States in verifying the citizenship status of potentially ineligible people registered to vote.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has egregiously weaponized the justice system against political opponents for the past four years,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Now, DOJ is selectively targeting Elon Musk’s voter registration drive while actively undermining States’ efforts to secure elections against noncitizen voters and potential fraud. At every turn, the federal government has become adversarial to States as we work to protect fair elections and the rule of law in this country.”

To read the FOIA request, click here.