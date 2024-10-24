Wilson Elementary Celebrates Unity Day With School-wide Photograph

KATY, TX [October 23, 2024] – This month, in observance of Unity Day, the Wilson Elementary Wolfpack staged a school-wide photograph to show its culture of kindness.

The students, staff, and namesake Tom Wilson and his wife Lillie Beth, created a huge peace sign at the school, all captured by a drone photograph.

Unity Day is recognized during October, Bullying Prevention Awareness Month, as a reminder to create communities of kindness and acceptance to combat bullying. Celebrating Unity Day fits right into this year’s theme for the school – Peace, Love and Wilson Wolfpack.

“It was an awe-inspiring moment to see all 1,100 kids standing united together in the shape of a peace sign,” said Principal Shae Harwell. “Seeing the Wolfpack together was a visual reminder that we are all one Pack, and we have a collective responsibility to show kindness toward each other.”

Wilson echoed those sentiments, and the culture that permeates the campus, using the words of late poet Maya Angelou.

“I’ll share my favorite quote, ‘People will forget what you said. People will forget what you did. But people will never forget how you made them feel,’” Wilson said.

Wilson Elementary opened its doors in 2012, and is named for long-time educator Tom Wilson, noted for his decades of experience in education. Throughout his career, he worked to create an environment where every child felt respected, safe, and encouraged to learn.