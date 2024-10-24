The NASCAR Foundation announces Periwinkle Foundation volunteer Family Camp Director Tammy Raulerson as finalist for the 2024 Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award

Fans can vote for Tammy/Periwinkle online now through Nov. 18 for $100,000 total donation to Periwinkle

Houston, October 24, 2024 – The NASCAR Foundation and The Periwinkle Foundation announce Periwinkle Family Camp volunteer director Tammy Raulerson as one of four finalists for the 14th annual Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award. Raulerson, of College Station, and the other outstanding volunteers are being recognized for making a difference in children’s lives through local children’s organizations, such as The Periwinkle Foundation.

The NASCAR Foundation made the announcement live on Speedway with Dave Moody on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and highlighted the volunteers’ commitment to improving the lives of children across the country. Raulerson and the other three finalists were surprised on-air with an appearance by defending NASCAR Cup Series Champion Ryan Blaney, who congratulated them for their volunteer accomplishments along with showing appreciation for their impacts on children in local communities.

The NASCAR Foundation’s Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award, named in honor of the foundation’s late founder and chairwoman Betty Jane France, recognizes NASCAR fans who volunteer for children’s causes in their local communities. Each finalist has already received a minimum $25,000 donation for their organization, with the overall winner receiving an additional $75,000 donation (for $100,000 total) from The NASCAR Foundation to further their efforts.

“We could not be prouder of Tammy Raulerson, who has given selflessly of herself to Periwinkle for the past 13 years, 10 of those as our Family Camp Director, says Doug Suggitt, Executive Director of The Periwinkle Foundation. “Tammy’s love and compassion for pediatric cancer patients and their families is evident in everything she does for us. Her energy, passion and organizational skills make Family Camp a success year after year, providing families facing cancer with support, community, and joy.”

“Our wish is that community members will cast a vote online for Team Tammy and Periwinkle,” Suggitt continues. “If she wins, Periwinkle will be gifted with $100,000 total, which would help fund biannual Family Camps at Camp for All in Burton, TX and in McAllen, TX for the next two years, positively impacting many lives.”

“I am beyond honored to be a finalist for the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award,” says Raulerson. “It is a privilege to work with Periwinkle. To think of how many families the win for Periwinkle would help is incredible.”

Raulerson has a unique perspective in her work with The Periwinkle Foundation. She, her husband Michael and their adult daughter Tacey, are all cancer survivors. She understands the struggles, heartaches and joys associated with the cancer journey.

A proud Texas A&M graduate, Raulerson has several degrees, has been an instructor at A&M and is currently working on her Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology. She has also been a teacher at the elementary school level and has served on the Texas Children’s Hospital Patient and Family Advisory Team, among many other volunteer positions.

“This year’s award finalists exemplify the generosity of our NASCAR community. Their volunteer efforts have significantly impacted the lives of children in our local racing communities, a passion for helping others which was championed by Betty Jane France,” said Mike Helton, The NASCAR Foundation Chairman. “Tammy, Judy, Carlos and Julie are inspirations to us all. We hope NASCAR fans everywhere will take time learn more about these incredible finalists’ stories and vote for this year’s award winner.”

The overall winner will be determined by an online vote, which is open now. To vote for Tammy and view her video, please go to www.periwinklefoundation.org and click VOTE FOR TAMMY RAULERSON at the top of the page. Fans can vote once a day from now through 5 p.m. CT on Nov. 18. The winner will be announced on Friday, Nov. 22 at the NASCAR Awards in Charlotte, NC.

For more information about the Periwinkle Foundation and its programs and events, please visit www.periwinklefoundation.org.

Photos of Tammy and Periwinkle found here.

Find video/B-roll in the link here.

Courtesy of NASCAR and The Periwinkle Foundation.