Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners Rolls Out New User-Friendly Licensing Portal

AUSTIN – The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners (TBVME) has rolled out a new licensing portal that allows veterinary licensees to easily apply for or renew licenses and helps consumers quickly look up licensing and disciplinary information about veterinary professionals.

In 2023, the Sunset Advisory Commission recommended that the TBVME replace its licensing database, which was inadequate to the tasks required. The Texas Legislature appropriated $1.1 million to TBVME for this purpose.

“This database represents an exciting new chapter for the Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners. We have been working diligently to improve our internal processes and procedures and this is one of the final steps to complete the transformation into the robust, modern regulatory agency that the people and pets of Texas deserve,” said TBVME Executive Director Brittany Sharkey.

The new portal provides applicants with easy to locate information about the licensing and renewal process and will speed up license issuance. The portal also eliminates many manual and paper-based processes that slowed down the issuance of licenses and will help the agency provide consistent and accurate information about its licensees.

“Customer service, transparency of data and ease of administrative process for our license holders and members of the public will continue to be a priority for the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation and TBVME. The development of this licensing system is a step in the right direction for improving services in Texas,” said TDLR Executive Director Courtney Arbour.

Note: SB 1414 (88th Legislature Regular Session) attached TBVME to TDLR until 2027. During this time, TBVME will serve as an advisory board to TDLR, and TDLR will provide TBVME with policy-making and administrative oversight, guidance, and support. At the end of the four-year attachment, TBVME will return to its independent agency status.

