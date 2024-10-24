Sen. Cruz Honored for Major South Texas Victory, Awarded Key to the City of Laredo

Laredo, TEXAS – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Ranking Member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, was honored today by the city of Laredo and awarded the Key to the City for his leadership in streamlining the presidential permitting process and securing presidential permits to build and expand four major international bridges in South Texas, including two in Laredo.

Upon receiving the Key to the City, Sen. Cruz said, “I am honored and humbled to receive the Key to the City—an incredible distinction from an amazing place in Texas. I have to say I love South Texas, I love the city of Laredo, it is an incredible hub of commerce and port to the entire world. My passion, my number one priority is jobs, jobs, jobs, and that means fighting for the people of Laredo, fighting for the people of South Texas, to have more jobs, and better jobs, and higher wages.

“I will say, over the past several years, I’ve been proud to work very closely with Mayor Treviño, and very closely with my friend Congressman Henry Cuellar, and County and business leaders, fighting for jobs here in Laredo and throughout South Texas. We worked together on expediting the permitting of four bridges here in South Texas: two in Laredo, one in Eagle Pass, and one in Brownsville. All four of those bridges were delayed by bureaucratic roadblocks coming from the Biden-Harris White House. A delegation from the city of Laredo asked me to help, asked me to lead the effort to get this done. I told them I’d be proud to do so, and we were able to draft legislation, bipartisan legislation, and pass it through the Senate with bipartisan support. I worked hand in hand with Congressman Cuellar, we passed it through the House with bipartisan support. It was signed into law in December of last year, and just a few months ago those permits were granted.”

BACKGROUND

Last year, Sen. Cruz authored and secured into law a provision in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2024 to streamline the presidential permitting process for new and expanded bridges across the Rio Grande in Webb, Cameron, and Maverick Counties. The language required the State Department to submit for approval and the White House to approve or deny the permits for these projects in 60 days respectively. Sen. Cruz was joined by Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), and Reps. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), Vicente Gonzalez (D-Texas), Monica de la Cruz (R-Texas), Joaquin Castro (D-Texas), and Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) in working to secure this provision.