Power Smart: Keep Your Lithium-Ion Batteries Safe

Laptops, and smartphones, and hoverboards, oh my! Lithium-ion batteries supply power to many of our devices. Cy-Fair Fire Department’s Daniel Anderson explains how they can potentially be a fire hazard and provides easy tips to minimize their risks.

Houston, TX (October 2024)—As our reliance on technology grows, so does the prevalence of lithium-ion batteries in devices such as smartphones, tablets, and e-bikes. While these batteries power our daily lives, they also pose a fire risk if not handled properly.

Lithium-ion batteries have a lot of benefits—like their ability to store more energy than traditional batteries of the same weight—but they also have disadvantages. Their ability to store a lot of energy can also be a problem if they catch on fire or explode.

“While lithium-ion batteries are normally safe, they can pose a fire risk if they are damaged, not used correctly, improperly charged, or have any design defects,” says Cy-Fair Fire Department’s Daniel Anderson. “If they do catch on fire, we have seen firsthand how hard they can be to extinguish.”

To help you stay safe, Anderson shares some essential tips on buying, charging, storing, and using lithium-ion batteries to help prevent fires.

Purchase safely. Always purchase devices certified by a qualified testing laboratory. Make sure batteries, chargers, and other equipment have been tested.

Follow the instructions. Read the manufacturer’s instructions and always follow them for proper storage, usage, and charging.

Control the temperature. Keep batteries at room temperature whenever possible. “Avoid exposing them to extreme temperatures, as this can increase the risk of overheating and fires,” advises Anderson.

Store (and charge) batteries away from anything flammable. For an e-bike, charge it in a dry area away from direct sunlight. “Please don’t charge your smartphone, tablet, or laptop on your bed as your bedding or pillow could catch fire,” says Anderson.

Use the right equipment. Use only the charging cord that came with your device. If it gets lost or damaged, find out from the manufacturer what replacement cord is compatible with your device. “Mixing and matching charging cords with your devices can lead to unsafe conditions,” notes Anderson. “You should also use only the battery that came with your device.”

Never overcharge. When your device is fully charged, unplug it from the charger. “Don’t leave it charging overnight or all day,” advises Anderson. “Unplugging it when it is finished charging prevents overheating and prolongs the life of your battery.”

Finally, stop using a battery immediately if you notice any of the following: leaking, weird noises or odor, color changes, swelling, or if it’s putting out too much heat. Batteries should also be routinely checked for any changes in appearance or leaking.

“You don’t need to throw out all your lithium-ion battery-powered devices,” says Anderson, “but residents should be aware of the risks. By practicing safe battery usage, residents can minimize the dangers and prevent fires.”