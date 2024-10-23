LifeGift and Houston Methodist Building a Collaborative for Improved Organ Donation and Transplantation

Identifying Performance Improvements and Innovative Strategies to Enhance the Recovery and Transplantation of Organs

(Houston) – October 23, 2024 – The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine (NASEM) issued a call to action in February 2022, urging a comprehensive overhaul of the national organ donation program within five years. Recognizing the critical need for reform, LifeGift in collaboration with Houston Methodist, is coordinating efforts to improve our system with the creation of the Deceased Organ Donation Performance Improvement Collaborative. This initiative includes representation from all transplant centers in the LifeGift service area, as well as experts in organ procurement, transplantation, research and patient engagement from around the United States.

The urgency of this effort is underscored by the challenges faced by patients with organ failure and their families, many of whom experience the heartbreak of losing loved ones while waiting for a suitable organ match. Unfortunately, although organ donation is increasing nationally, there is also an increasing number of donated organs that are not transplanted. In fact, 1 in 5 kidneys from deceased donors are not utilized. The situation is further complicated by the racial disparity gap in clinical transplantation where underserved communities, including minorities and rural populations, are more likely to require an organ but less likely to receive one.

“The primary goal of this collaborative, which is generously sponsored by Sanofi, is to search peer-reviewed literature, identify key performance improvement priorities and implement innovative care strategies to enhance the recovery and transplantation of organs,” says Kevin Myer, MSHA, LifeGift president and CEO. “By focusing on meaningful data collection and expert analysis, the collaborative aims to find interventions to increase the number of successful organ transplants and improve outcomes for patients in need.”

“The Deceased Organ Donation Performance Improvement Collaborative is dedicated to enhancing both the quantity and quality of deceased donor organs for transplantation. This includes increasing organ donation and transplantation within diverse racial and ethnic communities,” shares Amy Waterman, PhD, FAST, professor and director of patient engagement at Houston Methodist J.C. Walter Jr. Transplant Center. “The collaborative, consisting of transplant and organ procurement providers, researchers and family members of deceased donors, works together to identify key improvement priorities, evaluate new innovations and share best practices.”

The collaborative’s strategy involves developing a robust research infrastructure, conducting studies on key NASEM priorities, analyzing and publishing research findings and presenting those findings at national conferences to boost the visibility and quality of research on deceased organ donation. The ultimate aim is to increase the number of donors, improve the utilization of organs and enhance the quality of care provided to transplant patients with added attention to health equity. By leveraging research tools and fostering collaboration among stakeholders, LifeGift and Houston Methodist seek to make significant advancements in donation and transplantation while bringing new hope and life to individuals awaiting organ transplants.

About LifeGift

LifeGift is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) health services organization. As the organ procurement organization (OPO) for North, Southeast and West Texas, we partner with more than 200 hospitals across 109 counties to save and heal lives. LifeGift is a founding member of Donate Life Texas, the organization that manages the organ, eye and tissue donor registry. Please visit www.lifegift.org.

About Houston Methodist

Houston Methodist comprises a leading academic medical center in the Texas Medical Center and six community hospitals serving the Greater Houston area. Each hospital is staffed by committed personnel who exemplify our I CARE values: integrity, compassion, accountability, respect and excellence. Patient safety, quality and service are our highest priorities. Please visit www.houstonmethodist.org.

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives. Our team, across the world, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions. Please visit www.sanofi.com.