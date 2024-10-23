Katy ISD Invites Media Partners to Annual State of the District, October 25

KATY, TX [October 23, 2024] – During another year of Unparalleled Learning, Katy ISD will host its 2024 State of the District, where Superintendent Ken Gregorski will provide an update on the world-class education the district provides, as well as its continued growth.

Katy ISD remains the number one public school district in the Houston area, as rated by Niche, and is a destination district that continues to attract families every year. The district boasts high schools ranked within the top 21% in the country, and last year, its students earned STAAR scores that topped the state’s average.

The success of the district is due in large part to the rich partnerships between families, teachers, district administrators, community partners, local businesses and elected officials.

“Our district’s achievements are a testament to the collaborative efforts across our community of stakeholders,” said Dr. Gregorski. “Together, we are providing exceptional learning experiences, in safe and supportive environments, that positively impact every Katy student.”

