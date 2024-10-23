Houston Livestock Show and Rodeotm TRAILBLAZER COMMITTEE announces FIFTH ANNUAL WRITING contest

All Texas fourth graders invited to participate!

WHAT: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazer Committee Writing Contest

WHEN: Submissions are due by November 5, 2024.

Winners will be announced January 15, 2025.

WHERE: Submissions will be due via the online portal HERE.

Winners will be invited to the 2025 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to receive a trophy belt buckle.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazer Committee is honored to announce the fifth year of its Writing Competition. The Trailblazer Committee is committed to helping the youth of Texas transform their future by becoming enthusiastic readers, writers and thinkers.

The competition is open to all current fourth grade students in Texas. The 2025 prompt is “My Colorful Lasso” in the categories of Essay and Poetry:

“You’re a wrangler with a magic lasso that can turn anything it touches into vibrant, brilliant colors. One day, you and your horse ride to a rodeo that’s looking a little dull and gray. Write a story or poem about how you use your magic lasso to brighten up the rodeo.”

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will select qualified judges for each category, and winners will receive belt buckles. Each student author entering the competition will receive a Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Certificate of Participation. Student authors must be a Texas resident enrolled in the fourth grade at the time of entry.

Additional competition information and entry forms may be found online HERE.

Read the 2024 winning entries here.

For inquiries, please email Marisa Saenz at msaenz@rodeohouston.com

About the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage, and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $600 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2025 Rodeo is scheduled for March 4 – 23. The 2025 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 27 – March 1. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and follow @RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.