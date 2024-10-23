Fort Bend County Libraries Offer Online Tools for Aspiring Authors

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) continues its goal of supporting and encouraging aspiring novelists with an online “Writers’ Corner,” where aspiring novelists, as well as readers looking for something new, can create, share, and discover works introduced right here in Fort Bend County.

The “Writers’ Corner” on FBCL’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) includes three unique tools – Pressbooks Public, the Indie Author Project, and the BiblioBoard Library – that enable writers, as well as readers, to create, publish, and discover digital content made by and for the local community.

Demonstrations will take place at the following locations, but those who are interested may also inquire about this resource at any time at any FBCL location.

Cinco Ranch Branch Library— Monday, November 4, 6:00-7:30 pm, Conference Classroom. In conjunction with the meeting of the library’s Prose Pros Writing Group, library staff will introduce the Writers’ Corner and the basics of using BiblioBoard, Pressbooks, and the Indie Author Project database for self-publishing.

Sienna Branch Library(8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City)

o Tuesday, November 5, 2:00-3:00 pm, Computer Lab. Library staff will introduce the Writers’ Corner and the basics of using BiblioBoard, Pressbooks, and the Indie Author Project database for self-publishing. Registration required.

Fulshear Branch Library(6350 GM Library Road, off Texas Heritage Parkway, north of FM 1092) Registration required.

o Wednesday, November 6, 11:00 am-12:00 noon: Introduction to BiblioBoard Library.

o Wednesday, November 13, 11:00 am-12:00 noon: Introduction to Pressbooks.

o Wednesday, November 20, 11:00 am-12:00 noon: Introduction to Indie Author Project.

Mission Bend Branch Library— Monday, November 25, 7:00-8:00 pm, Computer Lab. Library staff will introduce the many online tools and features available for writers, including BiblioBoard, Pressbooks, and Indie Author Project. Registration required.

About FBCL’s Writers’ Corner

The first instrument in the suite of resources – Pressbooks Public – is a digital self-publishing tool designed to help aspiring writers easily create their own professional-quality print-ready and ebook files that can be distributed commercially or shared in FBCL’s Writers’ Corner. Users have unlimited access to this resource, which requires no previous design or tech experience.

Writers can choose from a variety of premade design templates to instantly give their book a professional layout. The author maintains complete ownership of any and all book files created using Pressbooks Public, and they can publish or distribute those files however they choose.

The second tool is the Indie Author Project. This resource gives local writers the opportunity to submit ebooks for inclusion in the BiblioBoard Library collection in FBCL’s Writers’ Corner. As part of a partnership with Library Journal, this resource also offers the potential for inclusion in the royalty-paying Indie Author Project Select collections available at libraries all across the U.S. and Canada.

Books that are not selected for Library Journal’s Indie Author Project Select collection may still be considered for the Indie Texas collection, which is available to participating libraries around the state. Both avenues help authors to promote their work and gain further exposure, whether it is locally or nationally.

The third feature in this suite — the BiblioBoard Library – will attract the interest of readers who are looking for digital works from self-published authors, top indie ebooks, local collections, and more. Items in this collection are always available, so there is never a waiting list or limit for the number of check-outs.

Writers who create works in Pressbooks Public and participate in the Indie Author Project will find their ebooks added to the BiblioBoard Library, where they can be enjoyed by the general public.

Readers can access the BiblioBoard Library collection through FBCL’s website or by downloading the BiblioBoard Library app for Apple, Android, or Kindle devices.

Creating a username and password is required for using the Pressbooks Public and recommended for BiblioBoard Library features. Having an account enables writers to create and store their works in the Pressbooks Public tool, and it allows readers to access the BiblioBoard Library ebook they are reading from locations outside the county, use “bookmarks,” and sync their preferences. The same username and password will accommodate both the Pressbooks Public and BiblioBoard Library features.

When creating an account, users will select Fort Bend County Libraries and then enter their library-card barcode number. FBCL will then be saved as their preferred library for future access.

These services and demonstrations are free to the public. To register for a demonstration, visit Fort Bend County Libraries’ website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select the library, and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call FBCL’s Communications Office (281-633-4734) or the branch libraries.