Deysi Crespo to leave Katy Christian Ministries

The Katy Christian Ministries (KCM) Board of Directors has confirmed that Deysi Crespo, announced her departure as Executive Director effective Monday October 28, 2024 after nearly 17 years of service beginning her journey as a volunteer.

In her resignation letter to the Board, Deysi noted that her “heart will always be with KCM, and I wish continued success. I have enjoyed working with the staff, volunteers and our wonderful community. Thank you for the opportunity you have given me to lead, learn and grow.”

KCM has grown five-fold in the last ten years under Deysi’s leadership, with more than 50 employees, operating in four locations across four main service lines and 20 sub service lines, servicing 13 zip codes in and around the Katy area.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Deysi for her dedication and commitment to KCM throughout her years of service, wishing her much happiness and success in her future endeavors.

In appreciation for Deysi’s service to KCM, there will be an open house to wish Deysi well as she begins a new chapter. The event will be held on Monday, October 28 at KCM (3506 Porter Road, Katy) between 3 pm and 5 pm.

Everyone is cordially invited.

The Board of Directors will be working closely with Deysi during her transition to ensure seamless operations while maintaining continuity in serving the community as they begin their search for KCM’s next Executive Director. The Board’s goal is to set up KCM for success with continued growth, making it a rewarding and enjoyable place to work.

KCM Board of Directors