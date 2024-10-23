BATTLE OF CRAFTSMANSHIP: HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEOTM AGRICULTURE MECHANICS TRAILER BUILD-OFF

Texas 4H and FFA Face Off for $90,000 in Prizes!

WHAT: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ Agricultural Mechanics Trailer Build Off Contest

WHEN: Thursday, October 24, 2024

Contest begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Pavilion at 11645 Almeda Rd., Houston, TX 77045

INTERVIEWS: Adult coaches will be available throughout the day

Students will be available beginning at 4 p.m.

Karl Hengst, Director of Livestock Competitions

Robert hodge, Vice President

Jerid Brown, Chairman

Twenty 4-H/FFA teams from across the state of Texas compete in an 8-hour, live metal fabricating contest building of a small utility trailer. This contest connects agricultural mechanics laboratories and classrooms to the welding and metal fabricating industry. Each team is comprised of four youth team members who will be critiqued on several key attributes of metal fabrication, such as ability to read and follow blueprints, weld quality, overall craftsmanship, and timeliness of the build.

An estimated $90,000 in prizes will be awarded to all twenty teams competing, which are provided by the Agricultural Mechanics Committee. Teams will take home their trailers to finish fitting and are able to bring a completed project back to the Ag Mechanics Project Show in March to show in a specialized class.

About the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage, and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $600 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2025 Rodeo is scheduled for March 4 – 23. The 2025 World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 27 – March 1.