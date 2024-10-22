Quail Surveys Indicate Promising Prospects for Oct. 26 Season Opener

AUSTIN – Quail hunting season in Texas kicks off Oct. 26, and the annual Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) roadside survey indicates an upward trend in population numbers. Improved habitat and scattered but timely rainfall provided a boost for bobwhite and scaled quail.

“This is good news for quail and for many across rural Texas,” said John McLaughlin, TPWD upland game bird program leader. “While habitat is the main driver of long-term population trends, annual weather patterns (i.e., rainfall, temperature) dictate yearly fluctuations; unsurprisingly the two are interconnected. As the state has eased out of drought conditions, the habitat has followed, and quail have clearly been amongst the beneficiaries.”

Bobwhite quail benefited from early-season rainfall last year, which set the stage for the grass and “weed” growth that is so critical to good production. These factors led to population increases in 2023 in almost every ecoregion of the state. The mild winter that followed improved carryover and kickstarted breeding activity, which, along with cooler temperatures this spring, bolstered 2024 population numbers.

“Interrupted by summer heatwaves the rebuild has been slow, but bobwhite populations appear to be climbing fast out of the hole they’ve been mired in since 2020,” said McLaughlin. “As we enter the fall it’s clear that there has been a significant increase in bird numbers across Texas, with bobwhites observed on greater than50 percent of all survey routes this August. We expect ample opportunity for hunters in comparison to previous years and believe, with caveats and exceptions, there’s reason to be excited come Oct. 26.”

The survey results showed an unexpectedly large bump of bobwhites in the Rolling Plains, with 16.50 birds seen per route compared to 3.43 last year. This count was above the 15-year mean of 11.75 and a significant increase from 2023. In South Texas, although populations held steady according to the survey, on-the-ground reports were more encouraging and paint a brighter picture. With good carryover in both regions from last year, good hunting opportunities should be available as the season kicks off.

The 2024 scaled quail population survey was again strong this year, but most increases were observed outside the Trans-Pecos, the region that holds the most scaled quail in Texas. Both the High Plains and Edwards Plateau showed promise, with numbers increasing in both regions for the second straight year. Even the Rolling Plains, known more for bobwhites, observed a small bump in scaled quail this August.

The Trans-Pecos region held steady at 20.12 birds seen per route, above the 15-year mean of 17.49, but habitat conditions were not favorable to begin the year due to persistently dry conditions. This slowed nesting-season activity and limited production. However, on the positive side, TPWD biologists reported good carryover across the region and in wildlife management areas.

“This means that while we likely didn’t build off back-to-back strong years, we also didn’t lose significant ground [out west],” said McLaughlin. “Habitat conditions will be the barometer by which we measure future production in these areas, but birds are holding tight for now. We expect good opportunities this season, diminishing in quality as we push into late winter.”

TPWD provides a full regional breakdown of this year’s TPWD quail index survey for northern bobwhite and scaled quail, including highlights and prospects. For county specific outlooks, contact a local TPWD wildlife biologist.

Statewide surveys were initiated in 1978 to monitor quail populations — historical survey data, 1978 to 2024 , is available on the TPWD website . It’s important to note that TPWD surveys are only designed to provide a representation of bobwhite and scaled quail populations at the regional level and local conditions may vary considerably.

Hunters taking advantage of Texas Public Hunting Lands must have the Annual Public Hunting Permit. It is important for public land hunters to consult the Public Hunting Lands Map Booklet to review regulations that may apply to specific areas. The Texas Hunt & Fish app (formerly My Texas Hunt Harvest) can be used to complete on-site registration electronically at a public hunting area.

Additional information about quail in Texas can be found on TPWD’s quail webpage.