Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation presents final holiday home tour: “Pilgrimage 2024 The Finale: 83 Years of Giving”

Event is on Dec. 6th and 7th and will benefit area charities

WHAT:

Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation of Houston presents “Pilgrimage 2024 The Finale: 83 years of Giving,” the

popular holiday home tour that began in 1941. Holiday Pilgrimage 2024 has the distinction of being Houston’s oldest, continuously running home tour. This is the swan song for the beloved tour, which has featured some of Houston’s most elegant homes over the years.

Come and kick off the holiday season with festive décor and support local charities at the biennial Holiday Pilgrimage Home Tour. Pilgrimage includes a tour of four homes in the Tanglewood area decorated for the season by some of Houston’s top professional floral designers. Guests often get inspiration and unique ideas from these homes for their own holiday décor. Also, one of the homes on the tour was featured in Southern Living in 2022 for its stunning holiday design elements.

WHEN:

Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE:

Four homes will be on the tour.

6210 Valley Forge Dr.

6220 Valley Forge Dr.

5616 Sugar Hill Dr.

5658 Bordley Dr.

WHO:

The Pilgrimage co-chairs for 2024 are mothers and daughters, including Laurie Vander Ploeg and Becky Vander Ploeg

Austin; Debbie Jones and Sarah Jones Lane; and Lynn West and Elizabeth West, all members of the

Kappa Kappa Gamma Alumnae Association. Some 300 Association volunteers are also involved in making the event a

success with hundreds of hours of time donated.

Floral designers include Taryn Proler (The Texas Poppy); Cammy Johnson and Brett Chisholm of Three Dudes Farm.

WHY:

The most important aspect of the Holiday Pilgrimage Tour is that proceeds from the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable

Foundation benefit charities that are working to impact the lives of children and adults in our community and have given

$4.3 to the community since 1980.

Beneficiaries of Pilgrimage funds from 2022 included: Amazing Place, BEAR, Casa de Esperanza, Camp For All, Camp Aranzazu, Dress for Success, Houston Alumnae Panhellenic Foundation, Jung Center, Lemonade Day, Nehemiah, Nora’s Home, Ronald McDonald House, Small Steps, Spring Spirit, Sole Ana Stable, The Brookwood Community, The Rose, The Village Learning Center, The Women’s Home, Texas Hearing Institute, Trees of Hope, and Wellspring Village. Kappa Kappa Gamma Foundation awarded funds to the Houston Brokaw and Silveron Scholarships.

Funds raised in 2024 will be distributed in Spring 2025 by the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation to several nonprofits involved in the area of early childhood education and development.

MORE:

Thanks to the coordination of interior designer Beverly Schaefer and stylist George Brownlee, various Kappa-owned and operated businesses are coming together for 5616 Sugar Hill Dr. to showcase their talents. Leslie Sinclair, owner of Segreto and a Kappa alumna, will be selling her new book, Beauty that Endures, with 15% of proceeds from sales during the Pilgrimage going to support the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation. Mary Hammon Quinn, a Kappa and President of Gallery C2, will be loaning artwork for display, while pieces from Upper Kirby Consignment—a luxe design store co-owned by Kappa alums Peggy Strode and Colleen Smith—will also be on loan. Additionally, creations by the Kappa Stitchers will be on display in homes.

TICKETS:

Home Tour tickets are $20 in advance ($25 at the door) and include admission to all four homes on the tour and must be purchased online. No cash sales on the days of the tours. www.linktr.ee/kappapilgrimage

FOR INFO:

Follow on social media at @houstonkkgpilgrimage (Instagram) and www.linktr.ee/kappapilgrimage

Link to interior photos here (from previous Pilgrimage home tours)

Credit: Jenny Antill

Credit: Jeff Grass Photography

Link to 2024 exterior photos here

Credit: Chris Bailey Photography

ABOUT:

Kappa Kappa Gamma is a national women’s social and service fraternity with chapters on more than 125 college and university campuses. The Houston Alumnae Association, formed in 1928, and the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation, established in 1980, are actively involved in charitable and educational activities in Houston. The Kappa Kappa Gamma Holiday Pilgrimage has raised more than $3.5 million for charitable organizations since 1976.