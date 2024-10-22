Cornyn: Houston Nonprofit to Receive $400K to Support Domestic Violence Survivors

AUSTIN – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced today that Asians Against Domestic Abuse, Inc. (AADA), a Houston-based nonprofit committed to helping the Greater Asian and the MENA communities in Houston, was awarded $400,000 to support survivors of domestic violence, including providing therapy and counseling services, outreach, and culturally-specific programs. This funding comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women (OVW).

“October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Texas is fortunate to have so many organizations, including AADA, who work tirelessly year-round to support survivors of domestic violence and abuse,” said Sen. Cornyn. “This funding will provide vital resources to help countless survivors in Greater Houston find a path to hope and healing.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.