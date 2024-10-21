Texas Tech University Launches Historic $1.2 Billion ‘On & On’ Campaign

The eight-year campaign will run through August 2028 with the goal of raising more than $1 billion to enhance scholarships, research, campus and athletics.

Summary: Texas Tech University has launched the public phase of its “On & On” campaign, aiming to raise $1.2 billion over eight years to enhance the institution’s national and global standing. The campaign focuses on four key priorities: transform lives, fuel academic excellence, elevate campus and community and build champions.

Why This Matters:

Significant Investment in Education: This campaign represents a major financial commitment to higher education in Texas, improving access and quality for thousands of students.

Boost to Research and Innovation: By funding academic excellence, the campaign will significantly enhance Texas Tech's research capabilities and address the needs of Texas and the nation.

Economic and Community Impact: A successful campaign of this magnitude will have far-reaching effects on the local and state economy while also elevating Texas Tech's role in shaping the future of the region and state.

Texas Tech University on Friday (Oct. 18) announced the public phase of a $1.2 billion fundraising campaign, On & On, aimed at propelling the institution to new heights of excellence and global recognition while continuing to offer a world-class education for students in Texas and beyond. It’s the university’s first-ever campaign.

Campaign Highlights

Goal: $1.2 billion over eight years

Already raised: $700 million from more than 75,000 donors during silent phase

Four key priorities: Transform Lives, Fuel Academic Excellence, Elevate Campus & Community, Build Champions

“This campaign marks a pivotal moment in Texas Tech’s history,” said Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec. “On & On isn’t just about raising funds; it’s about shaping the future of our university and its impact on Texas and beyond.”

Campaign Priorities

Transform Lives

At the heart of the campaign is Texas Tech’s commitment to student success. By focusing on scholarships and accessibility, the university aims to:

Keep talented Texans in state

Remove financial barriers to higher education

Provide comprehensive support for student growth and development

Fuel Academic Excellence

Building on funds designated for Texas Tech through the Texas University Fund, Texas Tech will:

Recruit and retain top-tier faculty

Enhance teaching and research capabilities

Expand graduate fellowships

Elevate Campus & Community

The university will optimize its physical infrastructure to:

Align and adapt our facilities to meet academic and research priorities

Develop collaborative, cross-disciplinary spaces, creating a visionary model for higher education

Implement data-driven improvements based on campus usage patterns

Enhance programs that are critical to the growth and vitality of our communities

Build Champions

Recognizing the integral role of athletics at Texas Tech, this priority will:

Position Texas Tech to succeed in a changing collegiate sports landscape

Support every student-athlete and program with the resources they need to win

Strengthen the university’s identity and community connections

“As we embark on this journey, we invite our alumni, supporters and friends to join us in shaping Texas Tech’s future,” President Schovanec said. “Together, we’ll ensure the impact of Texas Tech continues ‘On & On.’”

For more information or to contribute to the campaign, visit the On & On website or contact the Texas Tech Advancement office at ofc.advancement@ttu.edu or (806) 742-2211.