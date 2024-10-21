TDLR Tops 962,000 Individual and Business Licenses in Fiscal Year 2024

AUSTIN – In Fiscal Year 2024, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation issued or renewed 962,135 individual and business or facility licenses in 38 different programs.

Individual licenses: 732,663

Business & facility licenses: 229,472

TDLR licenses and regulates a broad range of occupations, businesses, facilities, and equipment in Texas. The agency’s employees strive to protect the health and safety of all Texans and ensure they are served by qualified and competent professionals.

Employees conduct inspections, enforce regulations, develop examinations, provide specialized technical expertise, and deliver outstanding customer service, in addition to performing countless other tasks and modeling “next best practices” that keep the agency operating efficiently.

“I am proud to be part of the team at TDLR, doing our part to put Texans to work,” said TDLR executive director Courtney Arbour.

TDLR’s philosophy is that smaller, smarter government—that is efficient, innovative, and minimizes interference with the business affairs of licensees—best serves the citizens of Texas.

TDLR encourages licensees to apply or renew online if they are able, as it is safe, secure and efficient.