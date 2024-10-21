Global Nonprofit DSNDP Volunteers from Texas participate in Cleanliness Drive!

On October 20th,2024, Texas State residents joined hands as dedicated volunteers of the global non-profit organization Dr. Shri. Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan (DSNDP), undertaking a Adopt-A-Highway cleanup drive in collaboration with the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) at the FM 361/FM 1994 up to Seiler Rd, Needville, Fort Bend County, TX 77461.

This cleanliness drive by DSNDP drew 6 volunteers at Fort Bend County who collected 10 big size bags of trash between 2 miles resulting in collection of around 200 pounds of waste.

Earlier in Texas, the organization also carried out 26 cleanliness activities that includes Adopt-a-Road, Adopt-a-Highway, Storm Drain marking across 7 cities involving a total of 351 volunteers who worked for around 595 volunteer hours, collected 214 bags of waste resulting in approx. 3210 pounds of trash.

Within the North America continent, DSNDP continues to collaborate with 18 states and 74 cities across the United States for nationwide cleanliness drives including 24 different programs such as Adopt-Highway/Park/Beach/ Street/ River etc. During these cleanliness drives, DSNDP has successfully engaged 2537 volunteers, actively collecting 40590 pounds of trash, resulting in significant cost savings for the government. The organization has received accolades from various state and county governments in the form of 63 certificates and 84 signboards within the nation.

To learn more about our initiatives and get involved, visit https://www.dsndp.com.