Get the Lead Out – Protect Your Family from Lead Exposure

National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week: October 20-26

HOUSTON – Lead exposure can cause serious harm to the brain, nervous system, and reproductive system. Young children are especially vulnerable to lead dust exposure. During National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week (NLPPW), October 20-26, Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is raising awareness through two key programs: the Lead Poisoning Prevention Program and the Lead Abatement Program. These programs help families in Harris County by offering lead testing and removal services.

As part of NLPPW, HCPH will host the “Lead-Free Living: Safety First!” webinar on October 24, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. It will cover lead hazards, health risks, ways to reduce exposure, and resources for inspections and abatement. This free session is ideal for parents of young children, caregivers, and Harris County community members with homes built before 1978. Register at [bit.ly/4dECEZv]bit.ly/4dECEZv.

How Lead Exposure Happens

Lead is found in old paint, dust, and plumbing in homes built before 1978. It can also contaminate food, water, and the air. Lead exposure can cause learning delays, speech problems, and other health issues. Pregnant people can pass lead to their babies during pregnancy or breastfeeding. Even low levels of lead can affect children’s development, and many children with lead poisoning don’t show any symptoms.

Despite progress in reducing lead exposure over the last 40 years, disparities remain. African American children and children from low-income households are more likely to have higher blood lead levels than non-Hispanic white children or those from higher-income families. Older homes, particularly in low-income areas, are at higher risk due to the historical use of lead-based paint and plumbing fixtures.

Steps to Prevent Lead Exposure

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends two essential approaches to prevent lead poisoning:

Primary prevention: Remove lead hazards before exposure occurs to prevent long-term harm.

Secondary prevention: Blood lead testing and follow-up care for children who may have already been exposed.

A blood test is the most reliable way to detect if a child has been exposed to lead. It is important to note that most children with lead in their blood do not show any noticeable symptoms.

Lead Poisoning Prevention Program (LPPP)

LPPP is dedicated to preventing lead poisoning by providing free blood lead testing and education to all Harris County community members, including pregnant individuals and children under six. Services are available at various locations across the county, including WIC facilities in Baytown, Humble, Fallbrook, Bear Creek, Antoine, Southeast, and Scarsdale. The program partners with schools and local organizations to offer mobile testing and conduct home visits, ensuring testing is accessible for families in their communities and homes.

Lead Abatement Program

The Lead Abatement Program offers free inspections and removal services of lead hazards for qualifying families living in older homes. The program focuses on making pre-1978 homes lead-safe to protect children and families from exposure.

Lead poisoning is preventable! To schedule a lead test or confirm eligibility, contact HCPH’s Lead Poisoning Prevention Program at (713) 274-8500 or lpp@phs.hctx.net. To see if your home qualifies for lead abatement services, call (713) 274-6374.