Free guide offers gardening advice

Are you a fan of gardening guidebooks? If so, you won’t want to miss the latest publication from the Fort Bend County Master Gardener Association.

What started as a project targeting educators and volunteers in school settings has blossomed into a resource for the broader community.

In collaboration with Fort Bend County AgriLife Extension, Master Gardeners’ dedicated volunteer teams have developed “A Guide to School Garden Projects,” available in digital format on their website at https://fbmg.org/…/NEW-PRINT-2024-FBMG-school-garden…

This guide compiles a wealth of gardening ideas from various sources, including research-based information from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, all beautifully illustrated with graphics and photographs to inspire anyone interested in starting their gardening journey.

As its name suggests, the guide was primarily created to support educators in Fort Bend County. The Master Gardener Youth Activity Committee recognized a strong interest among local educators in establishing school gardens. In response, this resource was developed to provide hands-on learning opportunities for students in propagation and plant care.

While the guide is designed with youth education in mind, it offers valuable information for anyone who loves gardening — or is eager to explore the world of gardening. We encourage you to check it out at Spring2024-FBMG-school-garden-booklet.indd. It’s free.