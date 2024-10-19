YMCA of Greater Houston Hosts Annual “Be a Kid Again” ForeverWell Senior Adult Trip at Camp Cullen

More than 400 attendees relived childhood joys, embraced new experiences and built a sense of community

HOUSTON (Oct. 18, 2024) — The YMCA of Greater Houston held its annual “Be a Kid Again” ForeverWell trip to YMCA Camp Cullen in Trinity, Texas on Wednesday, October 16 and Thursday, October 17. Senior adults ages 55 and better from the Houston area gathered for a day of relaxation, fun and companionship at the 500+ acre wooded property. As part of the Y’s ForeverWell programming for older adults, the day camp trip was designed to bring joy and adventure to the senior community, offering a chance to relive childhood memories and create new ones in a beautiful camp setting.

“Strengthening the community by providing opportunities and resources for people of all ages to live their fullest and healthiest lives is important to us,” Stephen Ives, president and CEO, YMCA of Greater Houston. “The ForeverWell program, for adults ages 55 and better, encourages everyone to stay active, engaged, and connected with others. The ‘Be a Kid Again’ trip exemplifies how the Y fosters relationships and belonging while creating lasting memories for members and non-members, allowing everyone to experience the joy of being a kid at camp – no matter what age.”

The trip featured a variety of activities tailored to all levels of adventure, from action-packed fun to leisurely options, ensuring everyone could participate. Activities included canoeing, fishing, horseback riding, lawn and board games, a Stretch and Restore class, a Low-Impact dance class, hatchet throwing, riflery, zip lining and arts and crafts. Seniors enjoyed the picturesque scenery along the shores of Lake Livingston while connecting with peers and participating in activities that promote physical and mental well-being.

The YMCA of Greater Houston is committed to enhancing the quality of life for all community members. This senior adult trip is one of the many ways the YMCA of Greater Houston supports healthy aging and fosters a sense of community among seniors.

