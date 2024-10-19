Cornyn: Houston Area to Receive $1.5M to Support Justice-Involved Youth

AUSTIN – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced today that Greater Houston area nonprofit organizations and the Harris County Juvenile Probation Department were awarded a total of more than $1.5M to support youth who have been involved in court-ordered juvenile justice diversion programs or who are on probation and help increase their opportunities for success. This funding comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP).

“By leveraging community partnerships and evidence-based programs, we can break barriers and help the next generation chart a better path forward,” said Sen. Cornyn. “This funding will provide critical resources to support justice-involved youth in the Houston area and give them the tools and skills needed to succeed.”

Recipient Award Amount Collective Action for Youth $523,234 Harris County $523,234 Houston reVision $523,234

TOTAL $1,569,702

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.