The Lighthouse Church and Ministries Hosts Houston’s Largest Candy Giveaway at Free Candymania Event

The Lighthouse Church and Ministries (TLHC) will host the second annual Candymania fall festival on Saturday afternoon at its North campus in Humble.

Candymania is Houston’s largest candy giveaway, as TLHC will provide more than 40,000 pieces of candy to local children. There are currently more than 1,400 kids registered to attend. The event is free and open to the public. Candymania is a keystone event of the Church’s Youth ministry.

“I cannot wait to see our community come together at Candymania,” said TLHC Founder and Senior Pastor Keion Henderson. “After all of the challenges the people of Houston have faced this year, it is important that we provide a place for kids to be kids, to be excited and happy together with their families. Seeing the number of families served at Candymania grow so much in just one year is a testament to the incredible passion of our staV and our Church’s commitment to bringing God’s love and joy to our friends and neighbors.”

The inaugural Candymania event served approximately 700 kids; this year, it will more than double that impact. All registered kids will enjoy activities such as bumper cars, a gaga ball pit, and a roller-skating rink, as well as live music and food trucks. The centerpiece of the event is the candy store experience, allowing each kid the opportunity to personally shop for their favorite candy!

Families may register for Candymania online by clicking here . Registration will also be available at the event on Saturday.

Date/Time: October 19; 3:00 pm-6:00 pm

Location: TLHC North Campus; 6650 Rankin Road; Humble; 77396

About The Lighthouse Church and Ministries

The Lighthouse Church and Ministries (TLHC) is a contemporary ministry led by Senior Pastor Keion Henderson and First Lady Shaunie Henderson and is one of the fastest- growing churches in America. Founded in Houston, Texas, in 2009, TLHC welcomes more than 22,000 members to in-person services at ﬁve campuses each week. Through 30 unique ministries, TLHC maintains a global impact, reaching millions of unique weekly viewers online across six continents. The mission of TLHC is to translate the Word of God at the intersection of faith and culture, equipping people to realize their full potential through spiritual application and human stewardship.