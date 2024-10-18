Texas Civilian Labor Force Exceeds 15.4 Million, Over 29,000 Jobs Added

AUSTIN ⎯ Texas’ labor market achieved new record highs in September in terms of the job count and number of people in the civilian labor force. Texas’ seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment increased to 14,289,900 after 29,200 jobs were added over the month. Texas added 327,400 jobs from September 2023 to September 2024. Texas’ annual nonfarm growth rate currently sits at 2.3 percent, outpacing the U.S. growth rate by 0.7 percentage points.

In September, Texas’ seasonally adjusted civilian labor force achieved a new record-high of 15,449,900 after adding 51,500 people over the month. This marks the ninth consecutive month of growth for Texas’ civilian labor force. Over the year, Texas’ civilian labor force has added 318,500 people.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Texas registered at 4.1 percent.

“Texas continues to outpace the nation in over-the-year nonfarm growth rate with more than 327,000 jobs added since September 2023,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC supports this continued growth by helping build and shape a skilled workforce that meets the needs of Texas industries.”

Professional and Business Services added 10,500 jobs in September, registering as the industry with the largest over-the-month increase. Private Education and Health Services added 10,400 jobs over the month and Construction added 8,100 jobs. Construction showed 5.1 percent growth over the year, which outpaced the industry’s national growth rate by 2.1 percentage points.

“The record-setting 15.4 million Texans who make up our civilian labor force are strengthening and innovating our state’s economy,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “As our labor force continues to grow, TWC programs will continue to help all Texans secure meaningful employment and build brighter futures.”

All Texas MSA unemployment rates declined over the month. The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) had the lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.6 percent in September, followed by the Amarillo MSA at 3.0 percent and the College Station-Bryan MSA at 3.2 percent.

“Industries across the state are growing as even more employers recognize Texas as the best state to do business,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza. “From recruitment and training to customized workforce solutions, TWC offers a comprehensive variety of services to empower employers and encourage success.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. *All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market Information Data for October is scheduled to be released on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (CT).