Scott Sipes: TTA’s President Looks to the Future of Turfgrass in the Lone Star State

Scott Sipes, 2024 President of the Texas Turfgrass Association (TTA), has been in the turfgrass industry for 14 years as project manager at All Seasons Turf Grass. His love for the business made him want to represent farms like his and contribute to the industry.

“I enjoy giving back to the Texas turfgrass industry and it’s given me a broader perspective of everyone’s needs,” Sipes said. He explained the various challenges different regions face, particularly contrasting his sand-based farm with others’ maintenance practices. “Their needs aren’t the same as ours, but we’re all in this together. We need to balance everyone’s needs, whether it’s the sod check-off program, water rights, labor costs or H-2A programs. A farm in West Texas has completely different needs than a farm in Southeast Texas.”

As President, Sipes is focused on leading the TTA’s mission to promote the environmental benefits of natural grass to consumers, a particularly important message as water usage remains a central issue. “We constantly stress the importance of grass fields, especially moving away from artificial turf and plastic on our kids’ sports fields. We also advocate for watering rights and addressing the growing labor shortage.”

Becoming TTA President is a four-year commitment, progressing through roles as second vice president, first vice president, president and finally past president. Each position has unique responsibilities and Sipes is actively leading key events. He noted that this summer’s conference in Kalahari was one of their most successful yet, with record attendance. The winter conference in Corpus Christi promises to be just as impactful, focusing on education, CEUs and even offering tests in Spanish. “We’re aiming for the best winter show we’ve ever had, complete with a live band and a gun raffle,” he added.

Sipes reflected on the industry’s challenges, including a tightening labor market and a noticeable softening in demand compared to recent years. Looking ahead, he envisions the Texas turfgrass industry becoming a more unified voice in tackling common issues like water rights, government regulations and labor shortages. “Water will continue to be the most critical issue for us,” he said, adding that educating consumers on the benefits of natural and native grasses suited for Texas’s climate will remain a key focus for sod producers.

Entering the Turfgrass Industry

Born outside of Houston in Southeast Texas, Sipes has spent most of his life in the region. He began his college career swimming at the University of Southern California but eventually graduated from the University of Houston. Before turfgrass, Sipes worked in sales and managed apartment renovations along the Gulf Coast.

In 2008, Sipes met his wife, Irene Sipes, who plays a pivotal role in the Texas turfgrass industry. Her father, Willie Gavranovic, owns Horizon Turf Farms in Wharton, TX. In 2000, Horizon began recognizing the need for sand-based soils near Houston, as their farm’s clay-based soil was limiting. Also, Irene saw an opportunity to expand sales to golf courses and further develop the business, which led to the founding of All Seasons Turf Grass. By 2002, they expanded by purchasing a farm northwest of the city. Initially, they grew St. Augustinegrass and bermudagrass to generate cash flow while also selling products from Horizon Turf.

A year after meeting Scott, Irene asked him if he’d be interested in running projects for them and he’s been doing so ever since. As a self-proclaimed “sports fanatic,” Sipes found the transition into managing specialty grasses and significant projects a natural fit.

All Seasons operates a retail office in Brookshire with three internal and two external sales employees. At the same time, the rest of the staff, including 25 farm workers and two drivers, supports the 1,850 acres spanning Brookshire, Sealy and Monaville. They also utilize the H-2A program to manage labor needs. As product manager, he wears many hats, from delivering grass to handling bids and overseeing projects. This fall, he’s already preparing for major projects and grass production for 2025.

Sipes also represents All Seasons in various leadership roles, which led him to the TTA. “Irene and her family value having input on boards and committees and I’ve willingly stepped up as a spokesperson for All Seasons.”

According to Sipes, what sets All Seasons apart is its commitment to customer service and quality. “We pride ourselves on cutting and delivering fresh grass, never letting it sit. Our specialty grasses grown on sand are unique in the South Texas market, giving us an edge.”

Growing Celebration Bermudagrass

For many years, All Seasons Turf Grass has grown Celebration® Bermudagrass, a decision Sipes credits to the relationship they’ve built with Sod Solutions. “It’s not just about their marketing support; it’s their overall knowledge and willingness to assist in any situation,” Sipes explained. He highlighted how accessible the team is, mentioning that he often calls Sod Solutions’ Director of Research, Roberto Gurgel, to discuss both needs and general industry trends.

“Celebration grows phenomenally at our Brookshire location,” Irene added. “If it were up to my farm manager, he’d convert everything to Celebration. He loves it.” She noted the grass’s durability, particularly during winter when its tensile strength ensures it stays intact without falling apart.

The demand for Celebration is high, especially for the Houston area’s premier golf courses and sports facilities. “We’ve put Celebration at several top-tier golf courses, like River Oaks, where they specifically request it from our farm,” Sipes shared. They’ve also provided Celebration for Houston Oaks Golf Course and Shell Energy Stadium, home of the Houston Dynamo FC. Currently, Sipes is consulting on a significant project in Texas, assisting with turfgrass selection.

Embracing Technology with Turf Logistics

Alongside its dedication to turfgrass, All Seasons has embraced innovation in its operations. About four years ago, they began using Turf Logistics, a sod-specific software designed to streamline order management, routing and delivery. Irene described how the software has transformed their business, moving them from a whiteboard and paper system to a fully digital platform. “It’s an impressive program and we couldn’t operate as smoothly without it. The system allows our drivers to handle deliveries efficiently, take photos, capture signatures and track everything in real time,” she said.

Turfgrass Producers International

Sipes shared that All Seasons Turf Grass benefits significantly from being part of Turfgrass Producers International (TPI). “Their education programs are invaluable, but even more important to me are the relationships I’ve developed with farmers throughout the country,” he said. He explained that, unlike the big-box competition, farmers help each other like family when challenges arise, no matter the size of the problem. “It’s really a unique industry.”

Sipes doesn’t hesitate to contact producers in other states whom he’s met through TPI. “The relationships and knowledge from others who have experienced things you’re facing can be invaluable,” he explained. “We’ve even visited their farms to see firsthand how they’re handling issues.”

In 2023, Irene and Scott took an RV trip to visit Jasperson Sod Farm in Wisconsin and Wade Wilbur, owner of Sod Shop in Kansas, learning six new business practices to implement. “One great tip we got was using the same H-2A truck drivers year after year so they learn the routes, saving us from retraining each season.” Sipes also aims to hire a mechanic similar to the one Wilbur employs for farm maintenance. He was particularly impressed with Wilbur’s operation. “His shop was immaculate—you could’ve eaten off the floor.”

“TPI offers more than just education. They help navigate the ever-changing rules around H-2A programs and are quick to connect you with answers or resources when you need them,” he added.

Sports and Hobbies

Sipes’ expertise and passion for turfgrass led him to consult on projects where clients often change grasses or course features based on his recommendations. He aims to match the right grass to the proper application, improving conditions for golfers and course maintenance teams.

A lifelong sports enthusiast, Sipes swam competitively and qualified for the 1984 Olympic Trials. He still plays golf regularly and is particularly interested in maintaining grasses that can handle the Texas heat while requiring low maintenance and providing a high-quality playing surface. “I’m passionate about keeping grass at a manageable height and ensuring it performs well for everything from golf to soccer, rugby and football here in Texas.”

Sipes is also a part of the committee responsible for organizing the sod for Houston’s hosting of the 2026 World Cup. He’s excited to play a role in preparing the grass for one of the world’s most significant sporting events.

When he’s not focused on turfgrass or sports, Sipes enjoys hunting and fishing outdoors. He’s hunted across the U.S. from South Dakota to California and fished in places as diverse as the Celtic Sea off Ireland and 27 states. Other hobbies include reading 40 novels a year, cooking and taking RV trips with Irene and their two dogs—a boxer and a miniature schnauzer.

Sipes looks forward to continuing his role as TTA President through 2024 and watching the industry grow. For more information on All Seasons Turf Farm, visit AllSeasonsTurf.com.

