Public Assistance needed for Identification for Deceased

UNIDENTIFIED DECEDENT FLIER

 

Announcement Date: 10/15/2024 Date of

Death/Recovery:

   8/31/2024    
IFS Case Number: ML24-3573 Law Enforcement Agency and Case

Number:

 HPD 123826824  
NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/129619  
Recovery Location: 2626 North Freeway, Houston, TX 77009      
Demographic Description:
Sex: Female Height: 5’5” – 6’0” Age: 24-44 years Race: Uncertain, possibly White, cannot exclude Hispanic or

Asian
ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:
The decedent was found wearing black sweat shorts.
CASE DETAILS:
Skeletal remains of an adult female found wearing black sweat shorts were recovered from tree limbs along Little White Oak Bayou.

PHOTOS: Shorts similar to those found on the decedent.

If you recognize or believe you may be able to help identify the deceased, contact the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at either number provided:

Main Number: 832-927-5000 or Forensic Investigations: 832-927-5001

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences | 1861 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, Texas 77054 | www.harriscountytx.gov/ifs