Public Assistance needed for Identification for Deceased

UNIDENTIFIED DECEDENT FLIER
|Announcement Date:
|10/15/2024
|Date of
Death/Recovery:
|8/31/2024
|IFS Case Number:
|ML24-3573
|Law Enforcement Agency and Case
Number:
|HPD 123826824
|NamUs.gov:
|https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/129619
|Recovery Location:
|2626 North Freeway, Houston, TX 77009
|Demographic Description:
|Sex:
|Female
|Height:
|5’5” – 6’0”
|Age:
|24-44 years
|Race:
|Uncertain, possibly White, cannot exclude Hispanic or
Asian
|ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:
|The decedent was found wearing black sweat shorts.
|CASE DETAILS:
|Skeletal remains of an adult female found wearing black sweat shorts were recovered from tree limbs along Little White Oak Bayou.
PHOTOS: Shorts similar to those found on the decedent.
If you recognize or believe you may be able to help identify the deceased, contact the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at either number provided:
Main Number: 832-927-5000 or Forensic Investigations: 832-927-5001
