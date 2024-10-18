Get your spook on at The Legacy at Falcon Point! The senior living community is calling all ghosts, goblins, princesses, and pirates for a frightfully fun trunk-or-treat event on Thursday, October 24.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024

Time: 5 – 6:30 p.m.

Location: The Legacy at Falcon Point, 1520 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX 77494

This year’s Trunk or Treat will be packed with decked-out cars, festive costumes, and, of course, plenty of candy! Families are invited to stroll from trunk to trunk, collecting treats and soaking in the fun as cars are transformed into mini haunted houses, enchanted castles, and all things Halloween.

“We love seeing our residents, their families, and the community come together for events like this,” said Richard Barroso, Executive Director of The Legacy at Falcon Point. “Our residents are just as excited as the kids, and we can’t wait to make some spooky memories.”