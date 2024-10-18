Celebrate Navy Week in Galveston Oct. 21-27

GALVESTON ISLAND, TEXAS (Oct. 17, 2024) – More than 70 sailors from across the country will visit Galveston’s shores to share the importance of the U.S. Navy at many iconic attractions on the island. Although Galveston doesn’t have a large active Navy presence, this historic port city is steeped in rich naval and nautical tradition, making it the perfect backdrop to host one of 15 Navy Weeks happening around the country.

During Navy Week, visitors and locals alike can see Sailors from all over the country participating in local events and fall festivals happening throughout the week.

Here are some of the participating venues and chances to experience Navy Week:

Galveston Naval Museum

Date: Oct 21-27

Time: Varies

Where: 100 Seawolf Park Boulevard

Admission: varies

Description: Join the Galveston Naval Museum for a full line-up of unique events, discounted tickets, special guests, and opportunities to learn more about the Navy’s vital role in our nation’s security and prosperity. Don’t miss out on this action-packed week of celebration and discovery. To learn more visit www.galvestonnavalmuseum.com .

Saengerfest Park

Date: Oct. 23

Time: 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Where: 2302 Strand Street

Admission: free

Description: Join the City of Galveston as they recognize Navy Week in Galveston with a proclamation reading and ceremony. More than 75 Sailors will participate in education and community outreach events throughout the city. Galveston last hosted Navy week in 2008.

Navy Band Performances:

McGuire Dent Concert Pavilion

Date: Oct. 24

Time: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: 2222 28th Street

Admission: free

Pleasure Pier

Date: Oct. 25-26

Time: varies

Where: 2501 Seawall Boulevard

Admission: $12-$30

Galveston Island Oktoberfest

Date: Oct. 25

Time: 4:30-5 p.m.

Where: 2415 Winnie Street

Admission: varies

1877 Tall Ship Elissa

Date: Oct 25

Time: 6-7 p.m.

Where: Pier 22, Suite 8

Admission: varies

www.galvestonhistory.org

The Bryan Museum Spooktacular

www.thebryanmuseum.org

Date: Oct 27

Time: 11:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: 1315 21st Street

Admission: varies

Media organizations wishing to cover Galveston Navy Week events should contact John Hankemeier at (541) 844-9789 or john.t.hankemeier.civ@us.navy.mil.

About Galveston Island

Galveston Island is a historic beach town located on the Gulf of Mexico just 50 miles from Houston. The island is best known as a vacation destination, offering 32 miles of beaches, a variety of family attractions, Texas’ premier cruise port and one of the largest and well-preserved concentrations of Victorian architecture in the country, including several National Historic Landmarks. Galveston Island is the birthplace of Juneteenth and home to popular amusements such as Moody Gardens and Schlitterbahn Galveston Island Waterpark, as well as a variety of museums and recreational activities from surfing to birding. For more information on Galveston Island go to www.visitgalveston.com.