Celebrate Navy Week in Galveston Oct. 21-27

GALVESTON ISLAND, TEXAS (Oct. 17, 2024) – More than 70 sailors from across the country will visit Galveston’s shores to share the importance of the U.S. Navy at many iconic attractions on the island. Although Galveston doesn’t have a large active Navy presence, this historic port city is steeped in rich naval and nautical tradition, making it the perfect backdrop to host one of 15 Navy Weeks happening around the country.
During Navy Week, visitors and locals alike can see Sailors from all over the country participating in local events and fall festivals happening throughout the week.
Here are some of the participating venues and chances to experience Navy Week:
Galveston Naval Museum
Date: Oct 21-27
Time: Varies
Where: 100 Seawolf Park Boulevard
Admission: varies
Description: Join the Galveston Naval Museum for a full line-up of unique events, discounted tickets, special guests, and opportunities to learn more about the Navy’s vital role in our nation’s security and prosperity. Don’t miss out on this action-packed week of celebration and discovery. To learn more visit www.galvestonnavalmuseum.com.
Saengerfest Park
Date: Oct. 23
Time: 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Where: 2302 Strand Street
Admission: free
Description: Join the City of Galveston as they recognize Navy Week in Galveston with a proclamation reading and ceremony. More than 75 Sailors will participate in education and community outreach events throughout the city. Galveston last hosted Navy week in 2008.
Navy Band Performances:
McGuire Dent Concert Pavilion
Date: Oct. 24
Time: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Where: 2222 28th Street
Admission: free
Pleasure Pier
Date: Oct. 25-26
Time: varies
Where: 2501 Seawall Boulevard
Admission: $12-$30
Galveston Island Oktoberfest
Date: Oct. 25
Time: 4:30-5 p.m.
Where: 2415 Winnie Street
Admission: varies
1877 Tall Ship Elissa
Date: Oct 25
Time: 6-7 p.m.
Where: Pier 22, Suite 8
Admission: varies
The Bryan Museum Spooktacular
Date: Oct 27
Time: 11:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Where: 1315 21st Street
Admission: varies
Media organizations wishing to cover Galveston Navy Week events should contact John Hankemeier at (541) 844-9789 or john.t.hankemeier.civ@us.navy.mil.
About Galveston Island
Galveston Island is a historic beach town located on the Gulf of Mexico just 50 miles from Houston. The island is best known as a vacation destination, offering 32 miles of beaches, a variety of family attractions, Texas’ premier cruise port and one of the largest and well-preserved concentrations of Victorian architecture in the country, including several National Historic Landmarks. Galveston Island is the birthplace of Juneteenth and home to popular amusements such as Moody Gardens and Schlitterbahn Galveston Island Waterpark, as well as a variety of museums and recreational activities from surfing to birding. For more information on Galveston Island go to www.visitgalveston.com.