University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts School of Theatre & Dance presents Emerging Choreographers Showcase at Quintero Theatre, November 22 & 24, 2024

Houston, Texas – Houstonians discover the magic of movement during a mesmerizing evening of rhythm and artistry. The University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts, School of Theatre & Dance offers the Emerging Choreographers Showcase at Quintero Theatre on November 22 and 24, 2024. The showcase includes student choreographers whose creations promise a wide range of captivating performances with various themes and genres.

Chandlor Buffalo’s “Untitled” creates the environment of a Native American Powwow, to serve as the backdrop where two people meet and fall in love. Buffalo’s Native American heritage, family experiences attending Powwows, and personal research serve as inspiration for her choreography.

Rachel Croom’s “Discovery” is a contemporary jazz fusion piece that encapsulates hidden fears and anxiety covered by confidence, the journey of self-discovery; the idea is that no one is perfect, everyone goes through difficult experiences, and it is okay to not be okay. Croom states, “We should not always have to uphold the standards of the world. We should be confident solely in ourselves, our beliefs, and our stories. This piece is a look into my life as a choreographer, my confidence asa dancer, and my growth as a person.” Six dancers perform to “Miro” by Berlioz,“Show Me// Something” by Gianni’s Humble, and “Airplane” by Cleo Sol.

“Psychogenic Deception” by Jazzy Farrish is a contemporary dance quintet. Farrish portrays her diagnosis of seizures and the journey of how self advocation and self-discovery can be guidance to coping with a traumatizing event. Farrish comments, “Dealing with our emotions can be a rollercoaster. How does it end?”

Caitlin Gamel presents, “There Were Days” a contemporary piece with the idea of longing for easier days coupled with nostalgia, coping with the process of growing up, and going through the challenges of daily life.

Trinity Grays “Top Dog” describes her piece as a battle between five people in a strong and powerful contemporary jazz style. Grays presents a satirical social commentary showcasing the lengths people go to obtain and keep societal power, despite there being enough resources to benefit everyone. “Top Dog” examines themes of ambition and rivalry and captures the heart of what it means to strive for the top, set to the moving melody of Benjamin Clementine’s “Adios.”

Alle Holloway premieres “When Gone ‘Mad’,” about the liberation of the feminine. With songs by Pharrell, Doechii,and Beyoncé, seven dancers weave the theme of women realizing their own power to abandon oppressive gender norms. Holloway’s choreography bends the confinement of restrictive technique and allows for free-flowing movement in a combination of jazz, funk, and contemporary styles to create a seamless story within her piece., giving the dancers a chance to move in ways that are atypical to the dance stage. Unusual movement, however, is not synonymous with “bad” movement.

“Sinnerman” by Zuri Humphrey explores a personal return to black dance and its significance in their creative journey. Set to the powerful song “Sinnerman” by Nina Simone, Humphrey emphasizes the beauty of movement itself, allowing dancers to engage fully in their natural, expressive forms without the constraints of portraying characters. With its athletic and dynamic style, the work offers a celebration of black modern dance, reflecting the choreographer’s deep connection to the genre and the freedom that comes from moving with instinct rather than intellectualized planning.

“Las Mujeres,”choreographed by Sydni Lee, is a captivating performance featuring ten women who express their sensuality through contemporary dance. The dancers’ diverse expressions of feminine energy unite them to embrace their own sense of femininity. Drawing from personal experiences, familiar emotions, and in-depth research, “Las Mujeres” is choreographed to evoke a liberating and carefree environment.

“Forever,” a contemporary jazz piece choreographed by JJ Manor. The work covers the themes of love, expression, and growth as an individual and with loved ones through a trio of partner work.

Trenton Tabak premieres “Last Dance(Nightcap).” Tabak explains, “it is a work about being unsatisfied with yourself and a chance for a pick me up at the end of the night.” It is set to music “Break it Down” by Odillia featuring Snoop Dogg and “Inferno” by JMSN.