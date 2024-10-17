Trees For Houston, the Arbor Day Foundation and Meritage Homes Team up to Host a Tree Planting Event at Briarmeadow Park in Houston on Friday, Oct. 18 at 9 a.m.

Local tree planting event aims to engage community members to take an active role in the overall health of their communities

HOUSTON, Texas (October 16, 2024) – On Friday, October 18th, Trees For Houston will partner with Meritage Homes and the Arbor Day Foundation to plant 100 native trees at Briarmeadow Park, 7703 Richmond Ave. in West Houston to beautify the grounds and help provide shade for the community. The event will start at 9 a.m.

Trees For Houston grows, plants, and maintains thousands of trees annually across the Greater Houston area. TFH is working with the Arbor Day Foundation, the world’s largest membership nonprofit dedicated to planting trees.

“Our mission is much broader than tree planting. We expand awareness of the critical role that trees play in our community and the environment.” Barry Ward, Executive Director, Trees for Houston.

“The Arbor Day Foundation is dedicated to helping our local planting partners unlock the transformative power of trees in their community,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Trees clean our air, cool our cities and improve the lives of the people around them. We’re happy to help Trees For Houston maximize the impact of their urban canopy and inspire more people to engage with nature in a meaningful way.”

Trees offer vast benefits for the community at large. Thriving urban forests bolster human health, from encouraging physical activity to reducing respiratory illnesses stemming from air pollution. Urban trees filter the air by removing pollution which improves a city’s overall air quality. They also reduce runoff of sediment, pollutants, and organic matter into streams, improving our water quality. Trees have also been shown to reduce crime, lower stress levels, and develop community pride.

“At Meritage, we are dedicated to giving back to the communities in which we build,” said Kyle Davison, division president of Meritage Homes’ Houston division. “We constantly seek opportunities to reinvest in our communities and are excited to team up with Trees For Houston and the Arbor Day Foundation to plant trees at Briar Meadow Park in Houston.”

To learn more about this event, visit www.treesforhouston.org.

About Trees For Houston

Trees For Houston is a non-profit organization whose mission is to plant, protect and promote trees throughout the Greater Houston area. Since being founded in 1983, over 800,000 trees have been planted across the southeast Texas region. For more information visit TreesForHouston.org.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees. Together with our partners, we have helped plant more than 500 million trees in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival. Through our members, partners and programs, the Arbor Day Foundation inspires people across the globe to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

About Meritage

Meritage Homes is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2023. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 185,000 homes in its 38-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (“EPA”) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and the Market Leader Award from the ENERGY STAR® Residential New Construction Program, as well as a three-time recipient of the EPA’s Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.