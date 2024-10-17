Texas State Library and Archives Commission Invites Applications for $2,000 Research Fellowship in Texas History

Austin, TX – The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) is now accepting applications for its 2025 Research Fellowship in Texas History. The fellowship includes a $2,000 stipend and is awarded for the best research proposal utilizing the collections of the State Archives in Austin or the Sam Houston Regional Library and Research Center in Liberty, Texas.

The application must include the purpose of the proposed research, collections of interest, a discussion of how this research will contribute to a greater understanding of Texas history, plans for dissemination and a curriculum vitae. The recipient of the fellowship will be asked to present the results of their research at a TSLAC event. Judges may withhold the award at their discretion.

Visit www.tsl.texas.gov/arc/researchfellowship to apply by Jan. 15.

The TSLAC Research Fellowship in Texas History is made possible by the generous support of the Texas Library and Archives Foundation.

