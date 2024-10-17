Sen. Cruz Celebrates Announcement of Direct Flight from San Antonio to Washington, D.C.

Cruz-led, bipartisan provision in FAA law delivers planned slot for new SAT-DCA flight

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Ranking Member Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released the following statement after the Department of Transportation (DOT) announced their intent to award an additional, beyond perimeter slot for a nonstop flight between San Antonio International Airport (SAT) and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).

In May, the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024, which Sen. Cruz co-authored as the ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee, was signed into law allocating five new, round-trip flights between Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and previously excluded beyond-perimeter locations. In July, Sen. Cruz and Reps. Roy and Castro led a bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers in urging the DOT to award a direct flight for the proposed SAT-DCA route.

Upon the announcement, Sen. Cruz said, “I’m proud to have led Republicans and Democrats in delivering a landmark victory not just for the City of San Antonio but the entire Lone Star State. The new American Airlines SAT-DCA flight is the culmination of a years-long effort to connect our nation’s capital with the fastest-growing city in the country. My bipartisan provision adding five long-haul slots in this year’s FAA reauthorization bill overcame fierce, well-funded opposition. I am thankful to the many city leaders, partners, and stakeholders across the greater San Antonio region who entrusted me with this responsibility and united behind our effort to deliver for Military City USA. I am looking forward to soon celebrating with my friends in San Antonio as we step foot onto the very first direct flight from SAT to DCA.”

Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System said, “The City of San Antonio has been fighting for a direct flight to Washington, D.C. for decades. Today’s announcement from the Department of Transportation is tremendous news for San Antonians and Texans and would not have been possible without the strong leadership of Senator Ted Cruz and Representatives Chip Roy and Joaquin Castro. San Antonio is excited for American Airlines to begin flying from Military City USA to Washington, D.C. very soon.”

Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, President and CEO, greater:SATX said, “Today is monumental for San Antonio with the approval of a new nonstop route from San Antonio International Airport (SAT) to Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Washington, D.C. We are grateful to Senator Ted Cruz who championed this effort and to the Texas congressional delegation. San Antonio—previously the largest U.S. city without nonstop DCA service—now gains critical access to D.C. and Northern Virginia. This route will boost corporate retention, expansion, and recruitment, supporting San Antonio’s rapid growth and future development.”

Lamar Smith, Former U.S. Representative, 21st Congressional District of Texas said, “Today’s announcement that the Department of Transportation will award a direct flight from Washington, D.C.’s Reagan National Airport to San Antonio is a tremendous win for Texans, and especially for the people of San Antonio. This victory is the result of years of hard work and a united effort from countless stakeholders, including the City of San Antonio and organizations across South Texas. I was proud to play a part in that effort during the years I represented Texas’s 21st congressional district, and I am delighted to see it finally come to a positive resolution. The strong, bipartisan leadership from Senator Ted Cruz, who authored the provision and fought to include it in the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024, deserves special recognition as well. His relentless advocacy for San Antonio ensured this got over the finish line, even in the face of stiff opposition. This new, direct flight will help provide lower prices for consumers, bolster Military City USA’s connection to D.C., and grow the region’s leadership in healthcare, science, and defense sectors, and that is something we can all be proud of.”

Wayne Peacock, CEO, USAA said, “Nonstop air service connecting Military City, USA to DCA in our nation’s capital has been a top priority for our region for decades. Securing direct-service flights will have a significant impact on the military community and their families serving here, as well as our fast-growing business community. This is a phenomenal milestone and the culmination of decades of persistent effort by local and statewide leaders working on behalf of our San Antonio region. Business leaders stand ready to support this new nonstop route and continue to build San Antonio’s presence as one of America’s leading cities for economic growth and development.”

Joe Straus, Former Speaker, Texas House of Representatives said, “San Antonians have long sought nonstop air service to the heart of our nation’s capital and today is a victory in that effort. Nonstop air service to Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) is critical to San Antonio’s economic strength — especially in the sectors of cybersecurity, defense contracting, aerospace and financial services. Thanks to the dedicated advocacy of our elected leaders in Washington and key voices here in our community, our region is now positioned for continued opportunity and economic activity.”