NEW DATE: Katy ISD Hosts Operations Job Fair on November 9

KATY, TX [October 16, 2024] – Katy ISD is inviting experienced professionals to its upcoming Operations Job Fair, to be held Saturday, November 9 at Morton Ranch High School, from 9-11 a.m. Please note, this date has been rescheduled from October 19.

Several department representatives will be in attendance to discuss available positions, including:

Bus drivers

Nutrition and food service staff

Grounds crew

Custodial staff

General maintenance staff

Security guards

Benefits include competitive salaries, health insurance options and flexible hours for full and part-time positions.

“We are always looking to grow our team here in Katy ISD, and our Operations staff is vital to making our District run smoothly,” said Ted Vierling, Chief Operations Officer in Katy ISD.

Visit the Katy ISD Human Resources webpage to learn more about the District.