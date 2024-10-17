LEDGE Lounger Partners with Katy ISD Education Foundation to Support Local Schools

Katy, TX – Katy-based LEDGE Lounger, a leader in high-quality in-pool and outdoor furniture, is proud to partner with the Katy ISD Education Foundation to give back to local teachers, students, and classrooms. Effective immediately, when customers mention the Katy ISD Education Foundation during phone or showroom purchases, they will receive 15% off their order and 5% of the total purchase will be donated to the Foundation’s Inspiring Imagination teacher grants.

The LEDGE Lounger showroom is located conveniently around the corner from Katy High School at 616 Cane Island Pkwy, Katy, TX 77494. Customers are encouraged to visit the showroom or call 888-749-5336 to place their orders and take advantage of this exciting offer. “We are thrilled to partner with the Katy ISD Education Foundation and give back to the educators and students who shape the future of our community,” said Jason Patrick, a representative of LEDGE Lounger. “Many of our employees were teachers themselves, so supporting education is something that is deeply valued here. This partnership allows us to directly contribute to the classrooms and teachers that inspire and mold young minds.” LEDGE Lounger, born and raised in Katy, Texas, is known for its award-winning outdoor and in-pool furniture. For more information, please visit the showroom and take advantage of complimentary design services or call 281-712-8532.

The Katy ISD Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that unites people and companies with big hearts and a big belief in Katy ISD children and teachers to provide unprecedented opportunities for both. In twelve years, the Foundation has awarded $3.5 million in grants to teachers all around Katy ISD. To learn more, katyisdeducationfoundation.org.