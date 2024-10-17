October 16, 2024, DR-4798-TX, Recovery Update 009

Key Messages

To date, FEMA has approved more than $762 million in financial assistance for 699,903 Texas households to help survivors of Hurricane Beryl in 22 counties: Austin, Bowie, Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity, Walker, Waller, and Wharton .

The Oct. 10 deadline for Texans affected by Hurricane Beryl to apply for FEMA assistance or for a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Loan has passed. However, renters, homeowners and businesses that were unable to apply before the deadline have another 60 days (starting from Oct. 10) to file a late application with FEMA or the SBA. To apply with FEMA: complete a late application online at DisasterAssistance.gov, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or visit a Disaster Recovery Center. To Apply with the SBA: visit the MySBA portal at https://lending.sba.gov or visit an SBA Business Recovery Center (see below for locations).

FEMA Continues Assistance to Texans Affected by Hurricane Beryl

FEMA specialists continue working in 22 counties impacted by Hurricane Beryl to help people apply for assistance. As of Oct. 16, FEMA is operating 2 Disaster Recovery Centers with DRCs already visited by 56,208 residents. More than 2,626 households and 7,176 people are currently staying temporarily in 632 hotels at FEMA expense because they cannot return to their homes.

Personal Property Assistance

FEMA assistance is limited to basic needs; however, aid may be available for personal property if you are uninsured or underinsured. Personal property includes appliances: clothing, home furnishings, tools required for work and school such as computers, and items required for eligible applicants with disabilities.

Many Forms of Assistance Available

Texans recovering from Hurricane Beryl may need FEMA assistance for basic home repairs, rental of temporary housing and other uninsured expenses. A fact sheet providing details is available here: Many Forms of Assistance Available.

SBA Business Recovery Centers

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) offers low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, private nonprofit organizations, and businesses of any size. The SBA disaster loan program is designed to help survivors with their long-term recovery needs. As of Oct. 16, SBA has approved $385 million in loans to renters, homeowners and businesses impacted by DR-4798.

SBA Business Recovery Center locations:

Brazoria County (Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce 116 S Velasco St., Suite C, Angleton, TX 77515

Galveston County (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

MarMo Plaza, 2121 Market St, Galveston, TX 77550

Harris County (Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

University of Houston Downtown (UHD), Marilyn Davies College of Business, 320 North Main St., Room B106, 1st Floor, Houston, TX 77002

Trini Mendenhall Community Center, 1414 Wirt Rd., Houston, TX 77055

Montgomery County (Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

East Montgomery County Improvement District, 21575 US Highway 59, Ste. 201, New Caney, TX 77357

Additional Resources

Crisis Counseling : Call the Substance and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) at 800-985-5990; for Spanish, press “2”).

: Call the Substance and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) at for Spanish, press “2”). If you believe you are the victim of a scam, report it immediately to your local police or sheriff’s department or contact the Office of the Texas Attorney General Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-621-0508 . If you have knowledge of fraud, waste or abuse , you can report this information to the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 . You can also email StopFEMAFraud@fema.dhs.gov.

. If you have knowledge of , you can report this information to the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at . You can also email StopFEMAFraud@fema.dhs.gov. Disaster Legal Assistance : Call the Texas State Bar Legal Hotline at 800-504-7030 Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phones are answered in English, Spanish and Vietnamese.

: Call the Texas State Bar Legal Hotline at Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phones are answered in English, Spanish and Vietnamese. Disaster Unemployment Assistance : The deadline to apply was Sept. 9, 2024 . A deadline extension has not been announced.

: The deadline to apply was . A deadline extension has not been announced. For information on replacing documents : see Replacing Lost Documents.

: see Replacing Lost Documents. WIC Benefits: WIC Texas | Texas WIC or call 800-942-3678.

