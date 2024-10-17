GT Referral Window Open for First through Fourth Grade Students

KATY, TX [October 16, 2024] – Parents of students in grades 1-4 who are interested in having their child screened for the district’s Challenge (Gifted and Talented, GT) program must submit a referral by October 25. The Elementary Parent Checklist can be accessed on My Katy.

Katy ISD uses the Challenge program for elementary GT services. In grades 1-5, students leave the regular classroom one day per week to work with the Challenge teacher for advanced curriculum.

“By identifying our gifted learners early, we can ensure that we are supporting their unique learning needs,” said Danielle Sanchez, Director of Gifted & Talented and Advanced Academics in Katy ISD. “Through our Challenge program, our students can work with specialized teachers and within small groups to maximize instruction.”

To be identified for GT services, multiple indicators are collected, including information from parents and teachers, and standardized test scores. Students will be screened from November through April, and services will begin in fall 2025.

Parents can contact their student’s counselor if they have any questions.

Visit Katy ISD’s Elementary Screening Process FAQs for more information.