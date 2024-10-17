Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Players of the week

Ford Motor Company and your Texas Ford Dealers are proud to announce the six winners of the 2024 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week trophy for week seven! These outstanding Built Ford Tough gridiron heroes are honored for their performance on the field and their leadership off the field. All weekly winners will ultimately be eligible to become Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Players of the Year.

Week Seven Winners:

Class 6A: Jkhari Jones

Class 5A: Jake Fette

Class 4A: Sawyer Chalk

Class 3A: Logan Smith

Class 2A: Chris Quintero

Private School: Bryce Butler

PLANO, TEXAS, October 16, 2024 – Once again, Ford and Texas Ford Dealers are recognizing the very best high school football stars in Texas in week seven of the 2024 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program. Since 2006, the program has recognized outstanding student-athletes throughout the regular season. For 19 years now, the program has celebrated many future college and professional standouts during their Texas High School football careers.

This week’s winning athletes join a long list of remarkable players recognized for their exceptional efforts.

Class 6A: Jkhari Jones, Senior, LB, Brennan High School

Mascot: Bears

Opponent: Marshall High School

Called the “total package” by Brennan head coach Stephen Basore, Jkhari Jones had a stellar game in the Bears’ 38-14 victory against San Antonio Marshall. He anchored a defense that yielded only 179 yards – 162 rushing and 17 passing – as Brennan improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in District 28-6A. Jones was a one-man wrecking crew, wreaking havoc with 21 tackles (14 solo and seven assists), four tackles for loss, one pass breakup and one quarterback pressure. His 21 tackles were just four short of the school record.

Undersized for a linebacker at 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds, Jones compensates with a high football IQ, discipline, 4.63 speed in the 40, instincts, grit and intensity. He leads the Bears in tackles with 74 – 25 solo and 49 assists – and has 14 stops for losses. Jones also has two sacks, two pass breakups and two quarterback hurries.

“Jkhari is a check-all-the-boxes kind of guy. He’s a great kid. He plays hard. He’s everything you want as a teammate and player. He has completely embraced the opportunity to start this year and taken full advantage as a senior. Not only is he a team captain, he’s the leader of the defense. Jkhari is a very tough player. Marshall is a heavy run team, but Jkhari was in on so many tackles, running sideline to sideline and taking on blockers. I’m just really happy for him that he’s getting this award. Last year, he was good enough to start, but he was kind of the 12th man. I’m proud of him for taking the reins his senior year and doing such a great job in every way – as a player, captain, teammate, all of the above. He’s the total package.”

BRENNAN HIGH SCHOOL HEAD COACH STEPHEN BASORE

Class 5A: Jake Fette, Junior, QB, Del Valle High School

Mascot: Conquistadores

Opponent: Hanks High School

In a dominating win over Hanks, Del Valle’s Jake Fette had one of those nights quarterbacks dream of growing up in the backyard. The junior completed 13 of his 15 passes for 355 yards and a school-record eight touchdowns, all coming in the first half. Fette, who committed to play his college football at Arizona State earlier this year, is one of the top recruits in the state of Texas at quarterback. He has been nearly perfect this season throwing the football, with 1,372 yards through the air and 19 touchdowns without a single interception on his record. Fette is also among the leading rushers for the unbeaten Conquistadores, rushing for 249 yards and five touchdowns this season.

“Jake Fette is a true leader on and off the field for our football team. His work ethic is second to none, so this honor for him comes to us as no surprise and is well-deserved after his career night last Friday. Del Valle High School and our community couldn’t be prouder of him.”

– DEL VALLE HIGH SCHOOL HEAD COACH RUDY CONTERAS

Class 4A: Sawyer Chalk, Senior, QB, Ingleside High School

Mascot: Mustangs

Opponent: Robstown High School

Sawyer Chalk is playing quarterback for the first time in his high school career this season, but you wouldn’t know it with how he has played this season — especially last week. The former receiver, who also played defense prior to this season, accounted for seven touchdowns to help lead Ingleside to a key district-opening win against Robstown. While he has run the ball exceptionally well in six games this season, his passing was as good as it has been all year, completing 19 of 25 passes for 356 yards and four touchdowns to go with 14 carries for 134 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-19 win, leading to his selection as Class 4A Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week.

“This was undoubtedly his best game of the year. This is his first year starting at quarterback in high school. He threw the ball unbelievably well. He was able to throw the deep ball, quick screens and on top of that, he was able to do a lot of what he has made his hay on this year — lowering his hat and running the ball. He was able to make checks on looks we talked about during the week. That lets me know he is locked in fully and fully embracing the position.”

INGLESIDE HIGH SCHOOL HEAD COACH TRAVIS CHRISMAN

Class 3A: Logan Smith, Senior, RB/LB, Alpine High School

Mascot: Fightin’ Bucks

Opponent: Odessa Compass Academy

Smith hardly came off the field during the Bucks’ 47-23 win over Odessa Compass Academy in District 3-3A Division II play. As a running back, Smith carried the ball 29 times for 222 yards and five touchdowns. He was factored into the passing game with four catches for 55 yards and a receiving TD.

Smith was active on defense, too, by recording 11 total tackles (nine solo), one tackle for loss and one interception. Smith plays between 115 to 130 snaps combined on offense, defense and special teams during a typical game.

Head coach Andy Smith says Logan is in incredible shape and he is an extremely tough, reliable and durable player for the Bucks, who have started district play at 3-0.

“First off, he’s just an outstanding young man. He’s great in the classroom. He’s great on and off the field. He’s one our team captains elected by his peers on the team. He’s kind of a quiet, lead-by-example-type kid. He always does the right thing. His impact on the field is tremendous.”

ALPINE HIGH SCHOOL HEAD COACH ANDY SMITH

Class 2A: Chris Quintero, Senior, WR/DB, Iraan High School

Mascot: Braves

Opponent: El Dorado High School

In a stunning display of skill and athleticism, senior quarterback Chris Quintero led the Iraan Braves to a resounding 70-30 victory over the El Dorado Eagles, showcasing his talent on both sides of the ball. Quintero delivered an electrifying performance, amassing 265 yards and four touchdowns on six catches, while also making a significant defensive impact with eight tackles—six of which were solo—and breaking up four pass attempts. His ability to run flawless routes and catch every ball thrown his way was a key factor in the Braves maintaining their perfect 6-0 record to start the season. With his remarkable versatility and determination, Quintero proved himself to be a formidable force on the field, leaving fans and opponents alike in awe.

“He was flying all over the field playing iron man football with very little rest. He was challenged to be a dominant player this season and has stepped up and helping our team win each week in a big way.”

IRAAN HIGH SCHOOL HEAD COACH BERRY BOWMAN

Private School: Bryce Butler, Senior, LB/RB, Second Baptist School

Mascot: Eagles

Opponent: Lutheran South Academy

Senior two-way player Bryce Butler was a standout performer for Second Baptist School in their commanding 42-10 victory over Lutheran South Academy. As an absolute difference-maker on both offense and defense, Butler’s versatility shone through as he contributed significantly across all aspects of the game. Defensively, he recorded an impressive 15 total tackles, forced two fumbles, added two quarterback hurries, and even intercepted a pass, which he returned 49 yards for a touchdown. On the offensive side, he showcased his speed and agility with three rushes for 42 yards. Beyond his athletic prowess, Butler embodies the culture and mission of his school, earning the respect of his coaches and teammates alike. His all-around performance solidified his status as a key player for the Eagles this season.

“Bryce has had a great season thus far and had an incredible game last week. The stats don’t paint the full picture of the impact he had on the field. He played a significant role in all three phases of game, but especially on defense.”

SECOND BAPTIST SCHOOL HEAD COACH BECK BRYDON

How the program works

The Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program recognizes one high school student-athlete in six of the state’s athletic classifications each week of the regular season.

Nominees must excel in three categories:

Individual performance on the field, including significant statistics from that week’s game

Contribution to the team’s success through individual leadership abilities

Performance off the field, including academic success and good community citizenship

At the end of the regular season, Ford and its advisory board will select one student-athlete from the 11 weekly winners to be the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Year in each classification. Following the championship games, honorees will be recognized at a banquet next year.

