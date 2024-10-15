5 Must-See Luxury Wedding Venues in Texas 

Photo courtesy of Lisa Woods @ Pexels.com

Planning a luxury wedding in Texas often means getting married in a way that’s both authentic and larger-than-life. After all, “everything is bigger” in the Lone Star State. But there are many unique ways to bring grandeur into your big day. For some, a luxury wedding is defined by high-end dining and amenities. For others, it’s booking an exclusive event space that is rich with photo opportunities. If you’re ready to exchange vows in the Lone Star State, here are a few top wedding venues in Texas that could help you and your spouse create a big day as bold as the love you share.

Knotting Hill Place

Photo courtesy of @rebeccatripp_photo via @knotting_hill_place on Instagram

Knotting Hill Place is considered one of the most elegant wedding venues Dallas has to offer. Over the years, this premier wedding destination has allowed couples to celebrate romance in style without having to sacrifice their personality or minimize special moments. This expansive property offers 17,000 square feet of space, with plenty of room to host indoor or outdoor events. Whether you’re taking bridal party photos on the beautifully landscaped lawn or dancing with up to 300 guests in the Grand Ballroom, Knotting Hill Place makes it easy to feel like royalty. The venue’s standard 10-hour rental includes all the essentials to simplify the planning process, but the event team also makes it easy to enhance the space to your needs–such as by scheduling fireworks or installing grandiose floral arrangements.

The Astorian

Photo courtesy of @raetay_photography via @astorianevents on Instagram

Inspired by Grand Central Station in New York City, The Astorian is a treasured Houston wedding venue that is defined by its polished Art Deco style and rich color tones. The location itself dates back to the early 20th century but is a fully modernized facility that offers state-of-the-art lighting, advanced technical systems, and 14,000 square feet of event space to accommodate some of the most awe-inspiring affairs. From the impressive Houston skyline views to the mosaic tile floors that glisten under massive chandeliers, this venue drips photogenic opulence at every corner. Guests will also appreciate relaxing and conversing in the plush lounge or suite areas. Best of all, The Astorian makes planning a breeze, as the team provides complete staff to handle every aspect of your wedding with exquisite care, so you can stop browsing vendors and start picturing your walk down the aisle.

The Addison Grove

Photo courtesy of @twopairphoto via @theaddisongrove on Instagram

Hill Country meets class at The Addison Grove, a contemporary ranch-style wedding venue that’s conveniently located outside of Austin. The venue ignores no design detail, with a dreamlike outdoor garden area and a high-ceiling barn that each create inviting environments for ceremonies and receptions. People praise The Addison Grove for its peaceful energy, spacious grounds for gathering, and countless spots for breathtaking portraits. Adhering to the values of Southern hospitality, The Addison Grove team offers an all-inclusive package that ensures a smooth event planning experience that lets brides and grooms enjoy every moment.

Ivy Hall

Photo courtesy of @ivyhallevents on Instagram

Couples are drawn to San Antonio’s Ivy Hall for its refreshing greenery and unrelenting elegance, all of which make it easy to achieve a wedding that wows. The choice of indoor and outdoor spaces works versatilely, allowing for one-of-a-kind ceremonies and receptions, live entertainment flexibility, as well as a convenient backup plan for managing Texas weather. You can also expect to see the Tower of the Americas make a guest past the edge of the property. Ivy Hall is also prized for its choice of culinary offerings, which are offered by its on-site sister restaurant, owned and operated by a James Beard Fellow.

Camp Lucy

Photo courtesy of @camplucyweddings on Instagram

If you want a Hill Country wedding destination with plenty of options, Camp Lucy has several… and they each deliver charming atmospheres and high-end amenities. The Sacred Oaks venue, for instance, is defined by its fairytale heritage oak trees, which offer a magical canopy for outdoor ceremonies. The Vineyard gives couples and their guests a chance to celebrate love in the Texas Wine Country, providing a 360-degree view of the Camp Lucy vineyard, romantic outdoor lighting, and a relaxing tented reception area. No matter what venue you choose, you can count on the Camp Lucy team to provide stellar service every step of the way.