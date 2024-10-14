Public Safety Commission, State Lawmakers, Agency Leaders Honor DPS Director Steven McCraw

PSC Names New DPS Training Facility in Director McCraw’s Honor

AUSTIN – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steven C. McCraw was honored yesterday for his legacy of leadership and service at what was his last Public Safety Commission (PSC) meeting before his retirement later this year.

At the meeting held at DPS headquarters in Austin, PSC Chairman Steven P. Mach, along with fellow commissioners Nelda Luce Blair, Dan Hord III, Larry Long and Steve Stodghill, adopted a resolution to officially name the department’s new training facility in Williamson County – which is in the process of being developed – as the Steven C. McCraw Law Enforcement Academy and Training Center in the Director’s honor. Former PSC Chairwoman Cynthia Leon along with former Commissioners Carin Barth and Manny Flores were also in attendance.

“In the last 15 years of his career, Steven McCraw has made an extraordinary and everlasting impact on the Texas Department of Public Safety,” said Chairman Mach. “There is no doubt that the department has become one of the most elite law enforcement organizations in the nation because of Director McCraw, and by naming this new facility – where recruits will go to learn and train – in his honor, his legacy of service to this state will continue to inspire generations of men and women who choose to join the ranks of the Texas tan.”

Using funds appropriated by the 88th Texas Legislature, the Steven C. McCraw Law Enforcement Academy and Training Center will be a state-of-the-art facility used to train Texas Highway Patrol Trooper recruits as well as local, state and federal law enforcement partners. Phase 1 will break ground this winter and will include the construction of three new dormitories to house up to 560 recruits, a nine-classroom building, a cafeteria and indoor and outdoor physical fitness facilities.

Currently, DPS’ Trooper Trainee Academy is split between DPS headquarters in Austin and the department’s Tactical Training Facility in Florence – requiring recruits to be bused about an hour each way daily. By the end of its construction, the new facility will be the home of DPS’ entire Training Operations Division which will ultimately optimize training schedules and the overall quality of the DPS Academy.

Two proclamations – one from Governor Greg Abbott and one from Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick – were also presented to Director McCraw, thanking him for his life of service and transformative leadership guiding DPS over the last 15 years.

Also at the meeting, the Texas Ranger Division named Director McCraw an honorary Texas Ranger Captain – a distinction presented to individuals who repose special trust and confidence by the Texas Rangers because of their patriotism, valor, fidelity and ability to serve the state of Texas. As an honorary Texas Ranger Captain, Director McCraw is charged with honoring the memory and service of past Texas Rangers, as well as supporting the preservation of the principles, history, heritage and traditions of the storied division.

The Texas State Troopers Association (TSTA) presented Director McCraw with its annual “The Blue Shield” award. The award is given to a public servant who demonstrates exceptional commitment and education to defending the thin blue line. Representatives of the TSTA presented Director McCraw with the glass award at the PSC meeting.

Director McCraw announced his plans to retire from the department back in August. He will continue to serve until his replacement is named.