Houston Grand Opera Preparing to Launch 2024-25 Season on October 18, 2024

The new season includes two never-before-seen productions, Il trovatore and Tannhäuser; the Houston debut of Missy Mazzoli’s boundary-pushing Breaking the Waves; family-friendly classic Cinderella; Broadway masterpiece West Side Story; and the world’s most beloved opera, La bohème

The 2024-25 season theme celebrates love: Truly. Madly. Deeply.

HOUSTON—October 14, 2024—Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is proud to announce that opening night for its new season is just days away. The 2024-25 season will launch with a spectacular, new, season-opening production of Il trovatore, followed by the return of charming, family-friendly Cinderella, classic tragedy La bohème, and blockbuster musical West Side Story; Houstonians’ first-ever chance to see award-winning opera Breaking the Waves; and a lushly beautiful new production of Tannhäuser, the company’s first presentation of the opera in more than two decades.

“The building is brimming over with excitement as our artists, artisans, creatives, and staff put everything they have into presenting an unforgettable season of grand opera for Houstonians and offering them a marvelous experience at the Wortham Theater Center,” says HGO General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor. “We cannot wait to raise the curtain on our entire thrilling season, which explores the most profoundly human of emotions, in all its myriad forms—romantic love—as only the magical art form of opera can.”

The company will open the 2024-25 season with the debut of an original, new HGO-commissioned production, a fresh vision of Verdi’s Il trovatore from industry-leading director Stephen Wadsworth. Now set in contemporary Spain, the timeless tale of love, lies, murder, and revenge will be performed by superstar soprano Ailyn Pérez as Leonora, opposite virtuoso baritenor Michael Spyres as her revolutionary lover, Manrico, with baritone Lucas Meachem as the royalist Count di Luna and mezzo-soprano Raehann Bryce-Davis as the mysterious Azucena. Maestro Patrick Summers conducts. (Oct. 18 to Nov. 3, 2024)

Also part of HGO’s fall repertoire is Rossini’s frothy delight, Cinderella, presented in the bright and whimsical production that has charmed the world, created by Joan Font. Leading the vocally challenging bel canto opera is world-famous mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as our renamed heroine, Angelina, with baritone Alessandro Corbelli, a revered Rossini specialist, as Don Magnifico. The incredible cast also boasts tenor Jack Swanson as Prince Ramiro, baritone Iurii Samoilov in his company debut as the prince’s valet Dandini, and bass-baritone Cory McGee as the philosopher Alidoro. Lorenzo Passerini, making his company debut, conducts. (Oct. 25 to Nov. 9, 2024)

The company’s winter repertoire will launch with Puccini’s heart-wrenching La bohème, in a revival HGO co-production from Tony Award-winning director John Caird. An intimate set, constructed from paintings and canvases, perfectly conjures belle époque Paris, where tragedy awaits the story’s irresistible band of bohemians, portrayed by an impossibly gorgeous, sought-after cast. Soprano Yaritza Véliz stars as the fragile Mimì opposite lyric tenor Joshua Guerrero as her Rodolfo, with baritone Edward Parks as the painter Marcello and Brittany Renee as his lover Musetta. The celebrated conductor Karen Kamensek takes the HGO podium to conduct Puccini’s unforgettable score. (Jan. 24 to Feb. 14, 2025)

Next, HGO presents a Broadway masterpiece, West Side Story, the creation of composer Leonard Bernstein, lyricist Stephen Sondheim, choreographer Jerome Robbins, and playwright Arthur Laurents. Co-produced by HGO and directed by the legendary Francesca Zambello, the romantic tragedy transports Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet to a New York setting. The superlative lead cast includes soprano Shereen Pimentel as Maria; tenor Brenton Ryan as Tony; Broadway artist Kyle Coffman in his company debut as Riff; and soprano Ana María Martínez, an HGO favorite, making a cameo as the story’s Bridal Shop Owner to give a solo performance of “Somewhere.” Internationally acclaimed conductor Roberto Kalb takes the podium in his company debut, with HGO’s Maestro Richard Bado conducting the final two public performances of the run. (Jan. 31 to Feb. 15, 2025)

Spring will bring the highly anticipated Houston debut of Breaking the Waves. This critically acclaimed contemporary opera, adapted from the art film by Lars von Trier, is the creation of sought-after composer-and-librettist team Missy Mazzoli and Royce Vavrek. Originally directed by Tom Morris, this HGO co-production shares the shocking, tragic story of a newly married couple living in a strict Calvinist community in 1970s Scotland. Starring sublime soprano Lauren Snouffer as the impressionable Bess and charismatic bass-baritone Ryan McKinny as her outsider husband Jan, the production’s Houston premiere is directed by Sara Brodie, with Maestro Patrick Summers conducting Mazzoli’s rich, intriguing, original score. (Apr. 19 to May 4, 2025)

HGO will close the mainstage season with a highly anticipated, striking new staging of Wagner’s Tannhäuser from celebrated director Francesca Zambello. A powerhouse cast up to the formidable challenges of Wagner’s masterpiece is set to deliver an unforgettable experience for HGO audiences: tenor Russell Thomas as the conflicted poet Tannhäuser; soprano Tamara Wilson as his spiritual love Elisabeth; mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke as the tempting goddess Venus; baritone Luke Sutliff as Wolfram von Eschenbach; and bass Alexandros Stavrakakis in his company debut as Landgraf Hermann. Erik Nielsen makes his company debut at the podium. (Apr. 25 to May 11, 2025)

Nov. 9, 2024 will usher in a new tradition at the company: HGO Family Day. The first annual event, HGO Family Day Presents Cinderella, will feature a 90-minute, English-language, relaxed-environment performance of the Rossini opera the company is presenting as part of its fall repertoire. Directed by superstar mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard, this show is perfect for young guests, complete with kid-centric lobby activities.

After piloting a successful new initiative last season, a series of themed experiences at the Wortham Theater Center, the company will expand its roster of offerings. During the 2024-25 season, HGO will host a series of Under 40 Friday evenings for younger audiences at Cinderella (Oct. 25, 2024), West Side Story (Feb. 7, 2025), and Breaking the Waves (May 2, 2025); Military Appreciation Night (Nov. 1, 2024, Cinderella); Noche de Ópera, celebrating Houston’s Latinx community (Feb. 15, 2025, West Side Story); Pride Day (Feb. 9, 2025, La bohème); and a special Valentine’s Day show (Feb. 14, 2025, La bohème).

More Opera

On Jan. 17, 2025, HGO will host the Concert of Arias, the live final round of the Eleanor McCollum Competition for Young Singers, featuring a small group of talented young artists selected following an extensive international search. In 2025, for the first time in company history, the singers performing in the concert will be accompanied by the HGO Orchestra. The concert will be conducted by Maestro James Gaffigan, the General Music Director of Komische Oper Berlin, Music Director of the Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía in Valencia, Music Director of the Verbier Festival Junior Orchestra in Switzerland, and noted champion for the support and development of promising young musicians. In addition, in service of the company’s mission of attracting and investing in the finest young artists from across the world, HGO has tripled this year’s total Concert of Arias prize purse.

On Feb. 28, 2025, HGO will present the sixth annual Giving Voice—an adored company tradition created by renowned tenor Lawrence Brownlee, showcasing the monumental artistry and historic contributions made by Black artists in opera and song. For the third year, the concert will take place at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in Houston’s historic Third Ward, with the 2025 event celebrating the vital role HBCUs serve as an important training ground for Black singers, musicians, and professionals. Dr. Ruth Simmons, former president of Prairie View A&M, will serve as emcee. Admission is free with registration for tickets, which will be made available in winter 2025.

The Audience Experience

During the 2024-25 season, HGO will continue to prioritize the full experience of guests to the Wortham Theater Center, from arrival to exit. Following the success of last season’s lobby exhibits, the company will be offering a Stories to Stage Gallery that, for both productions during each repertory period, features elements such as history displays, behind-the-scenes looks at shows, designs for costumes and sets, videos, and more. Audiences interested in further learning on the day’s performance can choose to join HGO Artistic and Music Director Patrick Summers for one of his Opera Insights lectures, which take place on the Orchestra level of the Brown Auditorium 45 minutes before curtain time.

Another popular new initiative from last season that will continue in 2024-25 is live music from solo instrumental artists in the build’s Grand Foyer, both before each performance and during intermission. Further contributing to the HGO audience experience are updates to food and drink services including additional locations, rotating offerings, more food options at smaller bars throughout the theater, and expanded coffee service. Visitors seeking premium wine selections can now find them in the center bar of the Grand Foyer, with $2 off drinks during Happy Half Hour, running during the first 30 minutes the theater is open (each bar begins service 90 minutes before performance time).

Ticket Information

HGO’s 2024-25 season marks the launch of the company’s new partnership with digital-ticket delivery service True Tickets, whose cutting-edge, user-friendly platform will offer audiences enhanced convenience and security and allow them to enter the theater using only their mobile devices. HGO’s Customer Care Team will be available to guide operagoers seeking assistance with the transition from printed to digital tickets.

As part of HGO’s mission to invite all Houstonians to experience the operatic art form, the company continues to serve audiences through its popular Opening Nights for Young Professionals (ONYP) discounted subscription series; tickets starting at $25 for all productions; discounted single tickets for veterans and active military members, available for 10% off all season; and $20 student tickets to mainstage productions, accessible one month prior to the opening of every performance with a valid student ID.

During the 2024-25 season, the company is featuring a variety of ticket offerings, from flexible three-opera packages to subscriptions for the full six-opera season, which start as low as $90 and include exclusive season extras. Single tickets, packages, and subscriptions are now available at HGO.org.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the organization, visit HGO.org or call the Houston Grand Opera Box Office at 713-228-6737.

PHOTOS: Photos that can be used with coverage of the HGO 2024-25 season can be found here. All photos are courtesy of Houston Grand Opera.