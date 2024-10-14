Honoring Indigenous Peoples and Promoting Health Equity Indigenous Peoples’ Day is October 14, 2024   

HOUSTON – Indigenous Peoples’ Day is observed on October 14, honor ing Indigenous peoples’ histories, cultures, and contributions across North America. This day provides an opportunity to honor the strength, unique traditions , and resilience of i ndigenous communities whose ancestors have lived on this land for thousands of years. It also promotes awareness of the challenges Indigenous populations continue to face today and aims to foster understanding and unity among diverse cultures. Indigenous peoples face significant public health challenges. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the leading causes of death for American Indians and Alaska Natives (AI/AN) include heart disease, cancer, and unintentional injuries. Key Statistics: AI/AN individuals born today have a life expectancy 5.5 years shorter than the U.S. average, and they experience disproportionately higher rates of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and liver disease.

Nearly 23% of AI/AN adults are uninsured, further compounding health inequities in these communities.

19.1% of people who identify as American Indian or Alaska Native alone reported being in fair or poor health – the highest rate among all racial groups.

Th e leading causes of death in non-Hispanic American Indians and Alaska Natives were COVID-19, heart disease, cancer, unintentional injuries, and chronic liver disease.

The p ercent age of adults 18 and older , in fair or poor health , is 21.8% . Harris County Public Health (HCPH) offers several programs that align with Indigenous Peoples’ Day’s goals to address health disparities and promote wellness. HCPH’s Chronic Disease Prevention Program promotes better health through nutrition and physical activity, tobacco/vaping prevention and cessation, and diabetes prevention. For more information, please contact us at cdp@phs.hctx.net. To learn more about HCPH’S additional health programs, please visit hcphtx.org.