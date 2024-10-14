Honoring Indigenous Peoples and Promoting Health Equity Indigenous Peoples’ Day is October 14, 2024   

|
|HOUSTON – Indigenous Peoples’ Day is observed on October 14, honoring Indigenous peoples’ histories, cultures, and contributions across North America. This day provides an opportunity to honor the strength, unique traditions, and resilience of indigenous communities whose ancestors have lived on this land for thousands of years. It also promotes awareness of the challenges Indigenous populations continue to face today and aims to foster understanding and unity among diverse cultures.
Indigenous peoples face significant public health challenges. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the leading causes of death for American Indians and Alaska Natives (AI/AN) include heart disease, cancer, and unintentional injuries.
Harris County Public Health (HCPH) offers several programs that align with Indigenous Peoples’ Day’s goals to address health disparities and promote wellness. HCPH’s Chronic Disease Prevention Program promotes better health through nutrition and physical activity, tobacco/vaping prevention and cessation, and diabetes prevention. For more information, please contact us at cdp@phs.hctx.net. To learn more about HCPH’S additional health programs, please visit hcphtx.org.