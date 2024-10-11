Two Disaster Recovery Centers in Harris County will Close Permanently this Week

AUSTIN – Disaster Recovery Centers in Spring and Crosby (both in Harris County) will close permanently at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 . Locations are:

Two Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) will remain open in the Hurricane Beryl disaster area. Locations are:

Schedule for Disaster Recovery Centers in Fort Bend August

Hours for all centers are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday–Saturday, closed Sunday.

DRCs can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26–June 5 storms and flooding. All DRCs are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. For an accessible video on how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube .