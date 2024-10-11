Two Disaster Recovery Centers in Harris County will Close Permanently this Week

AUSTIN – Disaster Recovery Centers in Spring and Crosby (both in Harris County) will close permanently at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. Locations are:

 

Crosby Community Center

409 Hare Road

Crosby, TX 77532

George H.W. Bush Community Center

6827 Cypresswood Drive

Spring, TX 77379

 

Two Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) will remain open in the Hurricane Beryl disaster area. Locations are:

 

Milton Lusk Activity Center

1022 Mercury Drive

Houston, TX 77029

Brazos Mall

100 Hwy. 332-W

Lake Jackson, TX 77566

 

Schedule for Disaster Recovery Centers in Fort Bend August

Hours for all centers are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday–Saturday, closed Sunday.

DRCs can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26–June 5 storms and flooding. All DRCs are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. For an accessible video on how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.

For more information about Texas disaster recovery, visit: fema.gov/disaster/4798. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/