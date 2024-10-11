Texas A&M University System Announces Fifth Season of Around Texas with Chancellor John Sharp

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Season Five of Around Texas with Chancellor John Sharp hits the airwaves this week in several TV markets in Texas.

The Emmy Award-winning television show highlights the incredible people, places and programs that make up the A&M System and its far-reaching impact across the Great State of Texas.

“Around Texas gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the people and programs that make Texas truly special,” said John Sharp, the show’s host. “Tune in and join us as we discover some remarkable ways the A&M System is working to help make this state – and the world – a better place.”

Some of the exciting stories featured this season include:

Saving the endangered wild ocelot with dedicated researchers at Texas A&M-Kingsville.

Showcasing the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets’ Marksmanship Team, ranked among the best in the nation.

Highlighting the achievements of Paralympic cyclists at Texas A&M-RELLIS.

Also, this year marks the renewal of the football rivalry between Texas A&M and the University of Texas. We will hear about what makes this one of the oldest and most iconic football rivalries in the world.

Throughout the season, each 30-minute episode will feature two segments and in-studio interviews with guests who share their inspiring stories. From addressing disaster response during hurricanes to wildfire management, the show highlights the A&M System’s commitment to serving Texans in times of need.

For more information or to catch up on old episodes, visit SharpAroundTexas.com.

Also, a promotional video is available here, and check local listings here.