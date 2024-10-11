What: Join the Coastal Prairie Conservancy (CPC) for Putting Down Roots 2024 on Saturday, November 9th from 9 AM to 1 PM at the Indiangrass Preserve!

Help us reach our goal of planting 1,500 native plants and 500 milkweed seedlings for our Monarch Butterfly Habitat Restoration Project. New volunteers and participants of all ages are welcome to join this FREE event. CPC will provide a hot dog/veggie dog lunch, music, as well as snacks and water. You are welcome to bring your own food if you have dietary restrictions

Who: Families, new and experienced volunteers, and individuals of all ages.

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM.

Where: Coastal Prairie Conservancy – Indiangrass Preserve

31975 Hebert Road Waller, TX, 77484

Cost: FREE

Registration: More information and registration here.