DPS Releases CUP Report to Public Safety Commission, State Lawmakers

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has released a report on the sustainability and accessibility of Texas’ Compassionate Use Program (CUP) to members of the Texas Public Safety Commission (PSC) along with state lawmakers.

The report is a result of work that began back in 2023, when DPS contracted with Weeds, Inc., a medical cannabis consulting firm, to conduct an objective, in-depth analysis of CUP’s sufficiency. In the report, Weeds, Inc. offers a series of recommendations including ways to increase accessibility and availability of the program in Texas.

At this time, given the proximity to the beginning of the 89th Texas Legislature, which convenes in January 2025, DPS will not be recommending any changes to CUP. However, the report has been provided to state lawmakers in the executive and legislative branches to determine what changes to the program, if any, may be warranted in the future.

The full report can also be found on the DPS website.

About CUP

Passed and signed into law in 2015, Senate Bill 339 charged DPS with creating and administering CUP in Texas, under the authority of the Texas Health and Safety Code, Chapter 487. Through the program, DPS operates the Compassionate Use Registry of Texas (CURT) – a secure online registry of qualified physicians who can prescribe low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to patients with specific medical conditions. Additionally, CUP dispensing organizations are licensed by the department and undergo regular physical inspections to ensure their compliance with state statute and administrative rules.

More information about CUP is available online, here.