Child Advocates of Fort Bend Announces 2024 Christmas Home Tour Dates

Child Advocates of Fort Bend’s Christmas Home Tour is excited to announce the 33rd annual Christmas Home Tour to be held on Friday, December 6 and Saturday, December 7, 2024. Shown (L to R) are: Pat Somers and Jim McClellan, representing the Presenting Sponsor, Fred and Mabel R. Parks Foundation and Child Advocates of Fort Bend CEO Ruthanne Mefford.

This event began 33 years ago as a fundraiser to keep the agency’s doors open. A group of volunteers opened their homes, decorated them for Christmas, baked cookies and charged admission. The tour was a success and has since become a Fort Bend County holiday tradition.

“We have a lot of fun things in store for our guests,” stated Child Advocates of Fort Bend Events Specialist Tarina Sheridan. We offer unique sponsorship opportunities and NEW this year, an Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt and Merry Mocktails on Friday evening. Our Merry Merchandise area will feature an opportunity to purchase beautiful and unique ornaments and buy a chance to win a holiday décor item at our raffle. You can expect live entertainment by local musicians and homemade refreshments. Tickets are $35 and go on sale November 1 by visiting www.cafb.org.”

The Christmas Home Tour welcomes more than 1,800 guests over the two days in some of Fort Bend’s most beautiful neighborhoods including homes in Alkire Lakes, Venetian Estates and Sugar Creek. They will all be beautifully decorated for Christmas ranging in styles that will compete for your personal favorite.

More than 700 volunteers will help as hosts in the homes, serve as entertainers or by baking delicious cookies. This is a spirited community event, but most importantly it is a fundraiser which supports programs and services that benefit the children served by Child Advocates of Fort Bend. In 2023, the agency served 3,293 children and families. Your support of this event is essential to helping abused and neglected children in our community.

Sponsorships of $425 – $10,000 are now available. Please consider joining as a sponsor. It is a delightful event for a worthy cause. To become a sponsor or for more information, please contact Tarina at TSheridan@cafb.org.

About Child Advocates of Fort Bend:

Child Advocates of Fort Bend is a non-profit agency dedicated to ending child abuse by Strengthening the Voice of the Child, Healing the Hurt, and Breaking the Cycle of abuse and neglect for children and their families in Fort Bend and surrounding counties. Through its Court Appointed Special Advocates Program (CASATM), Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and more than 200 trained community volunteer advocates, Child Advocates improves the lives of more than 400 children each month and has served more than 23,000 children since opening its doors in 1991.

For more information on how you can get involved with Child Advocates of Fort Bend, contact Volunteer Services at 281-344-5123 or jbrown@cafb.org or log onto www.cafb.org.