Three Disaster Recovery Centers in Brazoria and Jasper Counties to Close Permanently Friday

AUSTIN – Three Disaster Recovery Centers in Jasper (Jasper County), Pearland and West Columbia (both in Brazoria County) will close permanently at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.

Three remaining Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) in Harris County will continue to provide assistance. To find a DRC location, go to fema.gov/drc. The centers operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday–Saturday and are closed Sunday. Any DRC can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26–June 5 storms and flooding.

DRCs are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. For an accessible video on how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube .

