START DATE: IMMEDIATELY

KILL DATE: Until midnight Oct. 10, 2024

RUN TIME: 30 SECONDS

Texans who experienced damage from Hurricane Beryl have until midnight Oct. 10th to apply with FEMA or the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Apply with FEMA online at DisasterAssistance.gov, on the FEMA app, or at 800-621-3362. Apply for an SBA Disaster loan online at SBA.gov/disaster or call 800-659-2955.