Cross Creek West to Host Oct. 19 CURE-Ageous 5K

(HOUSTON, TX – Oct. 10, 2024) — Runners, joggers and walkers will take to the streets of Cross Creek West in Fulshear 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, during the CURE-Ageous 5K Fun Run which benefits the IBC Network Foundation.

All of the donations and runner registration fees will go to the non-profit foundation, which is dedicated to education of Inflammatory Breast Cancer (IBC) and funds for research. The IBC Network Foundation gives 89 cents of every dollar raised to IBC research.

“This type of cancer is difficult to diagnose and is very aggressive,” said Terry Arnold, Founder of the IBC Network and an IBC survivor. “Anything we can do to educate people about IBC could potentially save a life. We’re very grateful for the attention Cross Creek West and Johnson Development is giving to the disease.”

Participants will meet at 31427 Cross Creek West Blvd. for the start of the race. In addition to the 5K, there will also be a Kids’ Fun Run, as well as vendors, yard games, face painting and street eats for purchase from food trucks. Vendors such as Chick-fil-A, Mirit’i Coffee and H-E-B will also have free samples.

“The fun run is designed for all fitness levels, and because it’s not timed, there’s no pressure to race a clock,” said Cross Creek West Marketing Director Lauren Smith. “You can run, jog or walk at your own pace. Strollers and well-behaved dogs on leashes are also welcome.”

Registration and more information is available at https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Fulshear/CrossCreekWestCourageous5kFunRun.

Title sponsor of the CURE-Ageous 5K Fun Run is Hanis & Proft Orthodontics. Other race sponsors include Lennar, Highland Homes, Earthcare Management, Perry Homes, Newmark Homes, CCMC and Houston Landscapes Unlimited.

Cross Creek West is located on FM 359 north of downtown Fulshear. Five builders offer homes in the community priced from the $400,000s. More than 400 families have closed on homes in Cross Creek West since sales began in 2022. Learn more at www.crosscreekwest.com.

Photo Information

CURE-Ageous 5k.jpg

About Cross Creek West

Cross Creek West is a 1,258-acre master planned community located on FM 359 and Cross Creek West Boulevard in the City of Fulshear’s extra-territorial jurisdiction. A Johnson Development community, Cross Creek West will have more than 3,000 homes when complete. Fifteen acres have been set aside within the master plan for a Lamar Consolidated Independent School District elementary with another 100 acres for a multi-school campus of a middle school, junior high, high school and possible elementary school. The master plan also includes 5 acres for commercial development in the initial 475 acres of development. Greenbelts, waterways and amenities also make up the Cross Creek West master plan. For more information, visit www.crosscreekwesttx.com.